This year has been short on celebrations, but the Hotel Columbia has good reason to, as the Telluride business is commemorating 25 years in town during December. While Telluride is seemingly ever-changing, the Hotel Columbia has been a staple in the community and the town of Telluride over the years and has continued to bring the same high-quality service to guests and locals alike, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These past few months have been challenging for everyone in the hospitality industry, and many changes have taken place. The one thing I miss the most is our continental breakfast. In the past, our breakfast was a wonderful chance to catch up with our guests and get to know them on a personal level,” general manager Edward Bills said. “While we miss those great conversations, we are glad to have been able to add a delivery-style breakfast for our guests to enjoy and start their day. Our main focus is on upholding the standard of service we have become known for, while maintaining the safety of both our guests and our staff.”
The Hotel Columbia first opened in December 1995 and is named after the town of Telluride’s original name, Columbia. Designed with guests in mind, the hotel has become luxurious full-service hotel. The Hotel Columbia has 21 rooms, ranging from traditional hotel rooms to a three-bedroom penthouse suite — each one decorated with the finest finishes but unique in its own way. Concierge services, valet parking and free breakfast are standard at the Hotel Columbia, as well. The hotel also held a giveaway, with the winners receiving accommodations for whenever the hotel reopens Dec. 1 for winter.
“Hotel Columbia celebrating 25 years is a remarkable achievement in this industry that is fast-paced and ever-changing. While I am sure that many things have changed over those 25 years, it is evident to me that one thing has remained the same, and that is a commitment to creating experiences and memories for guests that will last a lifetime,” Bills said. “While our location and property are truly wonderful, what stands out to me are the staff and the connections made with our guests. While I have only been here a brief time, the number of wonderful repeat guests have made it clear to me that above all Hotel Columbia has created a homey and family style atmosphere, and we hope to continue that tradition.”
Alpine Lodging Telluride took over management of the property in 2014 and hosts over 2,000 guests per year, according to a news release. In addition to the hotel, the on-site restaurant, The Cosmopolitan, which opened shortly after the hotel in February 1996, has added to the ambiance and luxuriousness of the hotel with high-end food from owner and chef Chad Scothorn. The Cosmo happy hour is one of the most popular in town. While changes had to be made this summer to accommodate physical distancing, the restaurant was still busy from 5-6 p.m. and expanded its seating to private outdoor tents across the street.
“The Hotel Columbia is truly a boutique hotel in all senses of the term,” said Kate Stokes, director of operations for Alpine Lodging Telluride. “From the staff, it's impeccable location and consistently incredible food served by the Cosmopolitan, there is no other property like it.”
Stokes was also the general manager of the Hotel Columbia from 2014-19.
“I'm proud to have been part of Hotel Columbia's history, and it will always have a special place in my heart,” Stokes added. “The most enriching part of that job was facilitating memorable moments for guests and really feeling like we (the staff) were a part of their lives. It's genuine hospitality and what keeps guests coming back and the staff fulfilled. Here's to 25 more years of great memories at the Hotel Columbia.”