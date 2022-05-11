Home of Gondogola is moving down Colorado Avenue and has a new name, WOOF. Like most locals who rent, the gallery has had many homes in Telluride, so this isn’t the first move. Fourteen years ago, owner and artist Mary Kenez set up shop in what is now the Telluride Music Company space. The gallery then moved across the street, first on the upper floor of the Pedersen Building, then four years ago, they moved downstairs.
Kenez was given until the end of May to move out of the downstairs gallery at 100 West Colorado Ave. and moved on May 1. The new location is also downstairs, but on the opposite side of town at 307 East Colorado Ave. The new spot used to be the home of the Pedal Den.
"This is the last place in town (to rent) as far as I'm concerned," Kenez said.
The new space is larger than the previous gallery. Kenez and WOOF Manager Jessica Nault Krauser are excited about spreading out and having an open and prominent space for what they call the "Powder Hound Chair Lift." Kenez had the red chair lift custom-built and made the seating area extra wide for fidgety dogs to sit comfortably.
The lift will have a mountain background and, much like Santa's chair during Christmas, allow owners to take pictures of their precious furry children on the lift. Below the lift is a chest filled with dog costumes and accessories.
While Kenez has a rescue dog named Red, she does not have a background in dog training. However, like magic, the dogs in her photos look like they've been sent into a trance by one of Hollywood's elite animal trainers.
"She's a dog whisperer," Krauser added.
The secret to getting dogs to stand still for photos, Kenez said, is "cheese. Pungent cheese. Good cheese."
The name Home of Gondogola was a reference to the iconic 2014 photo of five pups in various accessories sitting in the Telluride gondola. The now-famous photo resides in San Sophia Station, and approximately 2.8 people pass by the pups annually. The term “Gondogola,” a made-up word, is now a registered trademark.
A lot of the gallery's business comes from people who are intrigued by the 2014 image that they saw on the 13-minute gondola ride.
"They seek it out. Nine out of 10 people walk in and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we saw this shirt, or we fell in love with it on the gondola, and we asked all around town.’ I think our challenge is to get people to know where we are," Krauser said.
Kenez hopes that the new location's proximity to Town Park will generate more foot traffic during festivals. She anticipates the activity to be similar, high during festival weekends and then a bit quieter during the weekdays.
"I don't know if we are going to have people walking by like we did in the past," Kenez said.
The new and simpler name allows for even more merchandising opportunities, as the term is easier to fit on hats, stickers and T-shirts.
"I switched it up moving here. WOOF is just cool," Kenez said.
Although the name has changed, the essence of the Gondogola remains prominent in the shop. Since the original 2014 photo, Kenez has captured different dog breeds on the gondola, like a group of French bulldogs with tiny red berets on, a squad of corgis and another one of beagles titled "the beagle has landed."
Kenez shared a story behind each photo. She explains how she found the dogs, who their owners were and how they acted behind the scenes.
Her photos have been made into T-shirts, puzzles and stickers, and are sold by Telski. Canvas prints on the images, varying in size, can also be purchased.
Kenez and Krauser love the gallery and find joy in everybody that walks down the stairs into the space. Stop by and say hello at WOOF, previously the Home of Gondogola, at 307 East Colorado Ave.