Neighbors dismayed about a recent Telluride Planning & Zoning Commission ruling on the ultimate design of the Transfer Warehouse have taken a legal appeal of that board’s March decision to Telluride Town Council. The amendment to the planned unit development allows that the roof of the structure, which was built in 1906 and whose roof collapsed in 1979, could be partial, leaving an open-air courtyard. Council will hear the appeal at 9 a.m. Tuesday. (Courtesy photo)