Sustaio, an emerging software development company with a focus on building climate-smart tools to help people adapt sustainable habits, is launching its mobile app Saturday. Telluride local and Sustaio CEO Olivia Pederson aims to educate and empower users to adopt low-impact sustainable lifestyles by learning daily tips, setting goals and utilizing resources. After years of development, the Sustaio mobile app will now be available in the Apple app store.
When subscribers login to the Sustaio app, they’ll find a human-centered design approach that delivers guided learning and tangible metrics applicable to daily life. By making sustainability a daily exercise, the app moves beyond what footprint calculators do. For example, users can track the amount of processed versus unprocessed foods they purchase at the grocery store, they can learn how to manage meat intake and track the amount of waste produced by their household, all while setting goals for improvement.
Sustaio recently closed a crowdfunding campaign, launched in September, which raised $35,000 from 96 donors, which was enough money to move the business to the next round of “angel investor funding.”
Pederson explains that the crowdfunding effort was not just a way to raise money but also served as a litmus test to see how many people cared about this kind of product. To that end, Sustaio began beta testing for its sustainability app in October with a group of Cal-Berkeley students who downloaded and used the app on their mobile phones.
“The students who were just getting their feet wet in sustainability were beyond excited about this app,” Pederson said.
She and developer and CTO, Leif Schjeide, discovered that people are interested in sustainability but are unsure of how or why they can make a difference.
“That’s the 80 perccent of people whom we are trying to reach,” Pederson said. “We’re not necessarily trying to reach the 7 percent of the population that have a degree in sustainability, are working in a climate change field or on a policy level. We’re trying to speak to the everyday person.”
While user-feedback is the central resource Sustaio uses for product development, the basic structure of the app remains the same: A user is given a “daily loop” that takes up to five minutes to use and focuses on food, waste reduction, transportation, clothing or circular living. The user then sets a goal based on knowledge gleaned from app content and works towards that goal while measuring his or her daily progress.
“A big realization drawn from the beta testing is how to better contextualize to make some of these actions tangible so that people can actually manage what their measuring and know how to do so properly,” Pederson explained. “We’ve been excited by how our theories are being proved positive through user feedback. We’re all about micro-changes that can make a macro-impact.”
Over the next year Sustaio will continue to build out features on its sustainability app to make it “more robust and comprehensive.”
“That will include gamification of the app to incentivize users to continually use the app because the thing with habit adoption is that it’s a daily practice,” Pederson said. “You have to constantly work at it to actually make a successful habit. … Our goal is to get 100 downloads by the end of the year.”
Once launched, anyone can download the Sustaio app to get a free daily to start making basic sustainability a daily practice. If users want more than one daily loop, they can upgrade to a paid subscription with features that are currently in development will eventually be added. Once cold users from the Apple app store are located, Pederson intends to gage interest about existing and potential features users find valuable.
“We have a whole list that we think are great but it’s more about what the consumer wants,” Pederson said.
Sustaio plans to launch its sustainability app on Android and Google app stores next year.
To sign up for a year’s access to the app, the cost is $69.99 while a single month of access is $12.99. For more information on Sustaio, the mobile app or to contribute as an angel investor, go to sustaio.com.