Vail Resorts relinquishes Telluride Sports stores

Earlier this week, The Denver Post reported that Vail Resorts will close 19 equipment rental and retail locations at the end of the ski season in Aspen and Snowmass Village, including six Telluride Sports stores in Telluride and Mountain Village. While Telski will take over operations at five of the Telluride Sports stores, Christy Sports will move into the Main Street Telluride Sports space, as well as The North Face and Burton stores in Mountain Village.
Before the 2022-23 winter season began, Vail Resorts Retail notified its employees and community stakeholders in Telluride that it would be closing all its retail and rental locations at the end of this season.
“The decision was made to focus on other strategic priorities,” reported Laura Bonfiglio, Vail Resorts senior manager of global media relations. “We are grateful to our employees and partners in Telluride.”
In a news release Friday, Telski announced it will acquire five Telluride Sports retail and rental locations in April with operations commencing in May. The locations include Telluride Sports Camels Garden, Cimarron, Gondola Plaza, Franz Klammer and The Peaks — all resort-owned properties that were previously leased to Vail Resorts. Per usual, all locations will close at the end of the season with the Camels Garden, Gondola Plaza and Franz Klammer locations reopening this spring without operational disruption.
The resort now owns the brand name — Telluride Sports — and has been working on acquiring these locations since January 2022. Telski will preserve current employment, while adding additional full-time, year-round, seasonal full-time and part-time positions.
As Telski brings the rental and retail business in-house, the plan is to buy and add to existing inventory at the resort-owned Telluride Sports stores, while maintaining a similar merchandise focus. To oversee the new operations, Kae Wallace will assume a vice president of Telluride Sports Retail Division position for Telski.
Jim Smith, who’s owned the Mountain Village Burton and North Face locations since 2003, said that when both retailers move out at the end of May, Christy Sports, a Colorado sports outfitter that bought local ski and snowboard outfitter Boot Doctors from the Gleason family several years ago, will move in.
Vail Resorts holds the lease with the Madeline Hotel to operate Neve Sports and holds the lease for and operates the Patagonia store on Main Street.
“After 12 years of successfully operating the Patagonia store on Main Street in Telluride, on April 30, Vail Resorts will be transferring operations of the location to Patagonia, which will run it as one of their own retail stores, maintaining the strong brand presence in Telluride,” Bonfiglio reported.
In the mid-1980s, longtime local Sam Siegel, along with business partners Mike and Jane Conlin, contracted to operate Telski’s gear and rental shops at six resort-owned properties: At the base of Lift 7, Oak Street, in Mountain Village out of a double-wide trailer (and later in the MV gondola plaza), and at the Franz Klammer and The Peaks.
Siegel has owned the Telluride Sports Main Street space since 1989, when he and the Conlins bought the vacant lot at Main and Fir streets and proceeded to build the 8,000-square-foot retail space where they recommenced operating Olympic Sports, a ski shop and sporting goods store originally located at the corner of Main and Pine streets.
“Telluride Sports had been around since the 1970s,” Siegel explained. “They changed hands a couple times before going out of business, so we bought the name in 1993.”
In 1994, they sold the Telluride Sports business, including the rental and gear shop leases with Telski, to the Gart family out of Denver, who took over the rental and gear shop leases with Telski. The Garts also rented additional spaces not owned by Telski where the North Face, Burton and Patagonia stores are now located.
According to The Denver Post, Specialty Sports Venture, which became SSI Venture, got its start in 1994 when, in addition to Telluride Sports, the Gart family acquired Colorado Ski & Golf and Grand West Outfitters. In 1998, SSV merged with the retail and rental operations of Vail Resorts. In 2010, per the terms of the initial agreement, Vail Resorts paid $31 million to buy out the 30 percent share held by Ken and Tom Gart to gain full control of the company, which had more than 145 retail and rental locations at the time.
Vail Resorts informed Siegel a year ago that because they were pulling out of Telluride, they would not be renewing the lease on his store. Siegel said the current plan is for Telluride Sports on Main Street to vacate the space by the end of May.
Now the sole owner of the building, Siegel, who wants a ski shop and sporting goods store to remain in his Main Street space, has secured a new lease for the location with Christy Sports/Boot Doctors, which will move in on Oct. 1. Because the building will likely be empty from June through September, Siegel is open to the idea of renting the space for events or pop-up ventures during the summer months.