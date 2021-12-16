Telluride native Macy Pryor, owner of Crossbow Leather on Main Street, met Rebecca Adams several years ago when Adams became one of Pryor’s “first great customers.” Now the two are equal partners in a new retail venture called Rustler Supply, located on Main Street in the building formerly occupied by Society Telluride. The new store will host its grand opening Saturday at 10 a.m.
“I have a business and finance background, but I also want a space to express my creativity, while Macy has years of local retail experience, systems and employees in place,” explained Adams, who helped launch a vitamin company in California, and once it sold, moved with her husband to Rico. “This all feels extremely serendipitous.”
“Rebecca has been pulling a lot of the weight because I have Crossbow also,” Pryor added. “Through Crossbow, I know what people want, like and what they’re asking for. I now have nearly four years of local retail market research of people looking for cowboy boots, bolos, pearl snaps and cowboy hats.”
When they learned in October that the space was available to rent, a business plan quickly came together. They knew they wanted to open a clothing store with carefully curated, high-quality, relatively affordable offerings.
“I was on a horseback-riding vacation and called Macy and said let’s do a Western theme, and she said she was thinking the exact same thing,” Adams said. “We started playing around with Butch Cassidy, Etta Place, The Sundance Kid, and I kept seeing the ‘WANTED: Cattle Rustlers’ signs.”
“We decided to work with modern-day outlaw fashion,” Pryor said. “People come to Telluride thinking it’s Jackson Hole — Western — and this whole town feels Western.”
The store’s name — Rustler — refers to a person who steals horses and cattle.
“Rebecca technically rescued a horse, but she stole a horse, too,” Pryor explained.
“I did kind of steal a horse,” Adams added. “There was a pack horse that ended up being abandoned in Rico, stranded, all winter, on top of this mountain.”
“And Rebecca climbed to the top of the mountain and brought it down with carrots and a halter,” Pryor said.
This past fall, Pryor and Adams hauled Adams’ horse trailer through Utah, down to Pagosa Springs and Santa Fe to sift through antique and vintage stores and warehouses in search of original finishes for their store: old fixtures, display cabinets, hat hooks and funky tables, most of which will be tagged for sale in the new shop. They also had all the original wood across the store space stripped of paint and restored to its original patina.
“It’s kind of soulful in here,” Pryor said. “Instead of having a bunch of built-in shelving, we have found-objects (for merchandising). You walk into this space and you feel like, ‘Whoa, that’s 150 years old.’”
On the east wall of the space, hangs a custom hat bar, featuring Western and modern hats from Bailey Hat Company out of Pennsylvania.
“Originally, that was my main motivation, to put beautiful old pins and plumes on hats and to make really cool hat bands,” Pryor said.
“Some hats will come already done and we’ll add our accessories to them, like vintage turquoise Navajo pins, and Crossbow will make us some custom bands,” Adams added. “And we’ll have open crowns down the road that we can custom-shape for customers.”
While Crossbow and Rustler are separate businesses, Pryor does intend to eventually create a high-end line of bags for Rustler, featuring fringe, rug and conchos.
On the north side of the store, there’s a “vintage vault,” where shoppers can browse vintage Pendleton flannel shirts with pearl snaps, an array of tweed, leather, jean, fur and Carhart canvas jackets, and a collection of vintage cowboy boots.
The rest of the store features new boutique clothing brands for men and women, including Stormy Kromer, an old school Michigan brand; Wrangler and Roark; home goods; and extensive knife and sheaf and vintage jewelry collections.
“We’re trying to fill our store with items handmade by artisans,” Pryor said. “A lot of our clothes are made and designed in the USA.”
Four recently hired staff people, including longtime local and vintage specialist Pip Kenworthy, will join the shop’s resident rescue dogs Manchego and Moose to oversee the store.
Adams said she hopes the store will be successful in the community by providing useful and enchanting items for locals and tourists alike. Down the road, they’re looking to develop an original Rustler line of clothing, along with signature hats and a robust online presence.
Beginning Saturday, Rustler Supply, located at 109 West Colorado Ave., will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Follow them on Instagram @rustlersupply.