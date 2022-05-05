What better time to anticipate the return of a cherished rite of summer — the sale of fresh foods, artisanal creations and the sounds of live music on sun-splashed Heritage Plaza — than on a blustery spring day?
“We need a reminder,” said Zoe Dohnal, Mountain Village’s director of operations and development, “that summer’s just around the corner.”
Local farmers markets are a potent symbol of summer. Dohnal said she’s particularly excited about the return of Market on the Plaza this season in Mountain Village — and not just because the weekly market heralds the arrival of warm temperatures. This year, it feels a little like she is welcoming an old friend back.
“With COVID in our back window, the market will look a little more familiar again,” Dohnal said with satisfaction. “We’re back to 40 vendors this year — compared to about 28 last year, due to social-distancing requirements — and there will be a lot of amazing, diverse offerings.”
For example: “We’ll have alcohol vendors as well as food vendors. Come on up for lunch.”
The market is more than a purveyor of fresh fruits and vegetables, Dohnal emphasized. It’s a place to pick up prepared comestibles from the likes of vending carts such as Latin Creations, which offers “really amazing” tacos and quesadillas, or Z Street Eats, run by a chef from Mountain Lodge who focuses on creamy acai bowls, studded with fruit “and jam-packed with protein.”
“Old favorites will be back again this year,” including Wag’s World Orchards, from Eckert (which has been selling at the market since its inception 13 years ago) and Uncompaghre Farms, offering fresh grass-fed beef and pasture-raised lamb from its ranch outside Montrose.
In addition to fresh produce, meats and baked goods, the market is known for handcrafted jewelry, clothing and art.
“We’ll have entertainment throughout the season: kids’ shows and activities at the start of every market” (meaning: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday from June 15 to Sept. 14). “That’ll be followed by live music, face-painting, and photography: one of the vendors is offering professional photographs of the experience, which will be a great souvenir. I’m just so excited to have the market back in full swing, celebrating our wonderful, beautiful plaza.”
The Friday before Market on the Plaza reopens, the Telluride Farmers Market, at the base of the gondola on South Oak Street, will make its reappearance (it’s open Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 3 to Oct. 7). And before that, Ridgway’s Farmers Market, in Hartwell Park, returns.
“We’ll have between 65 and 70 vendors this year,” said the market’s manager, Melissa Newell. Ridgway’s market has been growing each season, according to Newell. “There was a lot of hesitation and uncertainty in 2020, but last year was a big year: we had 62 seasonal vendors” — meaning purveyors who agree to be at the market most weeks of the season (which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, from May 27 to Oct. 14). “This year we can bring back live music and entertainment,” Newell added. “We’ll have food trucks here for the first time, as well. We got the okay from the Town of Ridgway.”
As the growing season continues, more and more fruits and vegetables will appear, from purveyors such as Palisade Peach Ranch, or Cobblestone Farm, in Hotchkiss, which specializes in onions and garlic.
Yurstead Farm, an “all-season, off-grid, family-owned operation balancing vegetable, meat and egg production” on 10 acres outside Montrose and Downs Ranch (which offers organic beef) will be at the market, as well, and Happy Hogs Farm will be in attendance again this year. There will be many familiar, return vendors present, but also a wide selection of new faces from across the Western Slope,” Newell summed up. Also new this year will be the absence of something: single-use plastic bags. “We’re excited and proud” about the change, Newell said. “We’re encouraging all patrons of the market to bring reusable bags when they can.”
For a list of farmers markets statewide, visit cofarmersmarkets.org.