Visitors and locals can continue drinking alcohol while shopping at the plazas in Mountain Village this season.
Security staff will be in the plazas and will ensure alcohol being consumed is in an approved cup and purchased from a licensed retailer in the common consumption area.
Mountain Village Town Council approved the re-certification of the Mountain Village Promotional Association’s Common Consumption Area at its meeting on May 18, following months of conversations that began in January after questions came up about security and staffing.
A previous discussion in March had been about the possibility of discontinuing security services in the common consumption area in Mountain Village. Then, Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) Executive Director Anton Benitez had asked the town council to approve the re-certification for the common consumption area without security services.
“And the reason for that is we’ve had a really great time with regards to the common assumption. We haven’t had any issues to my knowledge,” he said. “And we have some challenges.”
At the March meeting, council decided the best strategy would be to issue a public request for proposals (RFP) to gather bids from local businesses willing to provide security this year before council would make the ultimate decision in May whether to re-certify the common consumption area with or without security.
Following up at the May 18 meeting, Benitez said the Mountain Village Promotional Association (MVPA) issued the RFP for security services and received three responses. Once reviewed by the MVPA board of directors, he said Telluride Ski & Golf was unanimously selected and awarded a two-year contract to provide security services in the common consumption area beginning this season.
“We’re really pleased to be able to have them participate,” Benitez said.
Benitez had informed town council in March that local businesses are in favor of continuing the common consumption area for the town plazas. He said a survey
had been sent to local businesses that found that retail sales are higher because of common consumption.
“All businesses found the common consumption to be very valuable and provide a really good experience,” Benitez explained in March.
Local businesses reported from 10 percent more in sales up to 30 percent “and one business even said if we didn’t have common consumption, they wouldn’t get business,” he said.
Still, there are some limits.
Outside alcohol is prohibited. Bottles of wine, cases of beer and BORGs (“black out rage gallons” trending on social media) are not allowed to be consumed in the plazas. Security will intercept people who bring in outside alcohol and try to consume it in the common consumption area.
Alcohol sold in the common consumption area must be in a cup that is 16 ounces or less, is disposable and shows the name of the vendor.
Over a dozen local businesses are listed on the town’s website as licensed alcohol vendors in the common consumption area, including Crazy Elk Pizza, Hotel Madeline & Residences, Poachers Pub, Siam’s Talay Grill, The Pick, Tomboy Tavern and Telluride Coffee Company.
The common consumption area includes Heritage Plaza, Sunset Plaza and Village Pond Plaza and is marked by barriers that keep the area closed to vehicle traffic. The common consumption area does not extend to streets to include areas where there is moving traffic.
Additionally, “People with an alcoholic beverage from an approved establishment are not permitted to cross any roadways,” the town’s website states.
“Our plazas are very unique compared to many other resorts in that vehicle traffic is not allowed through it,” Benitez said.
Participating retailers and businesses in the common consumption area include Boot Doctors & Paragon Outdoors, Christy Sports, Mountain Adventure Equipment, Shake N Dog Grub Shack, Telluride Elevated, The Telluride Room, Telluride Real Estate Corp, Telluride Sports and more.
The common consumption area is open from noon to 9 p.m. daily.
Visit https://townofmountainvillage.com/business/plaza-use/common-consumption-area/ for more info.