When Bertrand Marchal moved to Telluride in 1990 from the Alsace region of France, an area that borders Switzerland and Germany, he noticed no one was making crepes. In every ski resort in the Alps, he said, there are at least a couple of crepe places cooking up the sweet and savory delicacy. So he launched a crepes cart, Place de Crepes, which is celebrating 20 years of business this year as one of the longest-standing food businesses in the Mountain Village Core.
In spite of recognizing a niche for crepe making, Marchal couldn’t open his crepes cart for 10 more years as he was busy serving as chef and part owner of La Marmotte, a French restaurant in Telluride.
When he left La Marmotte in 2000, and with an interest in welding, Marchal custom-crafted his crepe cart and officially opened for business in December 2001.
“I built it the way I wanted it with twin burners, specially made for crepes, manufactured in France, the best you can find,” he explained.
Originally, Marchal started slinging crepes on Main Street in front of the courthouse during the summer and headed up to Mountain Village in the winter. But once he and his wife Laura started their bike touring business — Cobbles and Corks, which offers multi-day bicycle trips through the Alsace region of France — they didn’t spend full summers in Telluride anymore, so Marchal focused on operating the crepe cart during winters in Mountain Village.
In 2000, Mountain Village wasn’t as bustling as it is today and officials welcomed Marchal’s crepe cart business.
“Originally, I was the only cart up there,” he said. “Diggity Dogs’ cart opened up there as well for maybe 10 years. A number of other carts have opened and closed up in Mountain Village, but I’m really the only one who’s been up there forever.”
A few years after opening, however, there was pushback against the carts.
“I had to fight for quite a few years to protect my permit,” Marchal recalled. “So I created a campaign to defend myself and there was overwhelming positive community response.”
When local fourth-grader and family friend, Lyons Brown, heard that the food carts might be shut down, he launched a petition at school, generating 100 signatures in support of carts in the Mountain Village Core and presented the results to the Mountain Village Town Council, which ultimately allowed the carts to stay.
“I was very nervous up on that stage and remember seeing my grandmother in the crowd mouthing the words to the speech and that gave me confidence,” Brown said. “I remember talking to Bertrand after and he was very happy that I showed up and got all the signatures from the petitions that I hung around the intermediate and middle schools.”
Marchal admitted he hardly ever works the crepe cart himself, working maybe 20 days over the past 20 years.
“I have a really good staff working out there, probably 20 different people over 20 years,” he noted. “My current staff of three people have managed the cart well for the past five or six years.”
Every morning Marchal prepares all the ingredients and crepe batter himself, fresh from scratch. While there’s no secret ingredient to his crepe batter — it’s made simply from eggs, butter, flour, milk, vanilla extract, sugar and salt — after 20 years, his recipe is “pretty perfect.”
“The real secret is the consistency,” he claimed. “Because I’m the only one who makes the batter, it’s consistent. That’s the key.”
Over the cart’s 20-year tenure, Marchal has offered the same basic menu.
“It works. People like it. They know where to come to get it,” he said. “I’m also limited with the space. I have one cooler, so I can’t do too much more than what I’m doing.”
His clientele is often children, who love the sweet crepes while adults prefer the savory crepes. In spite of all the changes over the past two decades, that trend hasn’t changed because, as Marchal points out, his crepes are still the best deal for your lunch money in Mountain Village.
His best-selling crepes are Nutella with raspberry and Nutella with bananas, which means Marchal blazes through 1,000 jars of Nutella each year. Savory ingredients include butter, spinach, cheese, tomatoes and ham.
“I’m pretty basic,” he admitted. “I like a sugar crepe.”
It’s the joy crepes bring to his young clientele that Marchal treasures most about the business.
“The kids, they love it. Local kids, visiting kids,” he said. “Parents who come to visit Telluride once or twice a year, they tell me the number one thing the kids like about Telluride is the crepes, not necessarily the skiing. We see these kids growing up and now they’re here with kids of their own. And they keep on coming.”
Weather permitting, the crepes cart is open seven days a week in the Mountain Village Core from 11 a.m. until around 4 p.m.