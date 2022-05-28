After two years of planning during COVID, RESET Telluride, a private, ultra-luxury wellness and trekking retreat, launched May 1. Housed on the third floor of the Madeline Hotel, the retreat combines the healing power of nature with high-altitude training and trekking for whole-body wellness. Founded by Dylan Bates, who has 20 years of experience in the physical therapy business, who partnered with longtime local, Holli Owen, the program welcomes 18 guests at a time for six days and six nights of pampered well-being.
“We partnered with Auberge to operate a business within a business at The Madeline Hotel,” said Owen, who spent 20 years in event planning and business development at Telluride Ski and Golf Company before joining the RESET team. “We have a private wing on the third floor of the hotel where we have 15 king suites that we’ve re-branded for RESET.”
On the same floor there’s a hospitality suite that serves as “the rest of the house” social center for guests with a kitchen and dining, living, and treatment rooms.
All cuisine is created by Rachel Musquiz, an ayurvedic chef, herbalist, and naturalist, who takes a “food as medicine” approach to her plant-based culinary program. Most meals take place in the hospitality suite with at least one meal al fresco.
The private RESET wellness center, located across from Wagner Ski Factory in Mountain Village, offers a fitness and yoga space with techno-gym equipment, a private treatment room for dexabody scans for body composition analysis, along with a lounge, steam shower, and meditation room.
Aside from its spectacular setting and attentive hospitality, it’s the personalized RESET experience, Owen says, that distinguishes the retreat. Before they arrive, guests choose one of three “pathways” to guide their RESET stay: “Reach” centers around the physical, helping to launch guests in the right direction, planting seeds for healthy rituals and routines; “Roam” is for guests who might be feeling stagnant in life and need shaking up, which might involve adventures to push their comfort zone; and “Re-charge:” is ideal for the hard-charger who needs to unplug with down-time and rest.
“RESET offers guests the opportunity to ‘reset their way,’ as some are here to push themselves physically and jumpstart healthy habits or make lifestyle changes, while others are here to slow down and unplug from the pace of their lives,” explained Program Director Alyssa Saunders. “Others want both and perhaps some adventure too. Really there’s no right or wrong way to reset and we empower our guests to ask themselves what they need to feel like their best selves.”
With operations help from jack-of-all-trades and Assistant Director Shanna Obluck, each RESET experience is 80 percent foundational and includes core activities like trekking, fitness, yoga, meditation, and Pilates while 20 percent of the RESET experience comprises add-on activities like in-room IV therapy and oxygen enrichment, targeted strength training and acupuncture. Other activities include cooking classes, workshops with wellness experts, live music, guided mediations, sound baths, Kirtan and tea ceremonies.
Among guests who have attended one of the inaugural weeks at RESET are an actress, a stay-at-home mom, a mountaineer, a travel agent, and a local wedding planner.
A CEO of a large tech firm recently attended RESET with his wife and told Owen that the experience was “life-changing.”
“He actually put his phone in his device box and didn’t touch it for seven days, which is the first time he says he’s ever really un-plugged,” Owen said. “His wife said, ‘I feel like I have my husband back.’”
In a testimonial, Reema Gillian, a recent guest from Atlanta, praised RESET for its “majestic setting, which inspires personal change.”
“RESET facilitates threading people with different interests, lifestyles, and expectations to create a unique sense of belonging. It’s not just a one-week program, it is a lifestyle reboot,” she said.
At a cost of $10,000 per guest per visit, RESET’s targeted clientele isn’t necessarily local; however, locals do provide much of the expertise that supports the guest experience including guides from local adventure firm Mountain Trip, massage therapists from Telluride Spa Concierge, teas from Mountain Gate Teahouse, and various area yogis and wellness specialists, like local family medicine practitioner Dr. Heather Linder who facilitates acu-wellness and IV therapy.
“However we can tap into and support the local community and its resources, we want to,” Owen emphasized.
The initial RESET launch includes 25, week-long sessions through the end of October. Upcoming themed wellness retreats include “Finding Your Inner Warrior” in August with professional mountain guide, skier, author, and adventure coach Dr. Jon Kedrowski and Hollie Sue Mann, director and co-owner of the Telluride Yoga Center. In partnership with Telluride Yoga Festival, RESET will host a week of body and mind wellness in September with health coach and behavior change specialist Gina Caputo. RESET also plans to partner with the Original Thinkers Festival in October.
For more information on RESET Telluride and to register, visit resettelluride.com.