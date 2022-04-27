After nearly 30 years as Telluride’s Main Street toy store, Zia Sun is closing. The abrupt end to the eclectic gift shop that sells everything from classic board games to gag gifts comes after the landlord gave the current owners — Christine and Paul Reich, who’ve owned and operated it for the past 20 years — a 30-day notice recently.
“I’ve just been really caught by surprise. My landlord has given me 30 days notice to vacate, and in this market it’s really not enough time to find alternative space. At this point, I’m doing a liquidation sale and it’s going to end this Sunday,” Christine said. “I knew that at some point I would need to vacate, but I’ve been a long-term tenant. I thought I had a great working relationship with them. I thought I’d have a little bit of notice, but apparently that’s not how it worked out. I’ve been definitely caught off guard.”
The closing sale runs through Sunday and features 60 percent off of everything. Finding a new space to move into sooner rather than later seems nearly impossible, too. Christine explained there are just no viable options at this time.
“I’ve been looking. There’s nothing available. It’s tight. There’s a lot of moving parts. It’s crazy,” she said. “I haven’t really been able to talk about how much it would cost because I can’t even find a spot to even get that far.”
Talking about what the business has meant to the Reich family and Telluride community made Christine emotional. With the impending closure, she hasn’t had too much time to reflect on it, but she’s been hearing from more and more residents after she announced the closing.
“Oh, my goodness. It’s so sad. So sad,” she said before taking a moment to compose herself. “We have kids crying, literally, in the store. It breaks my heart, but it’s not within my control to fix that.”
She’s enjoyed people coming in to show their kids the toy store of their youth or just to reminisce about growing up in Telluride and visiting the shop over the years.
“It’s funny because I’ve spent a lot of time in the store over the past year with just how difficult it’s been to find staff, and I’ve seen more young adults come back in to just reminisce with their friends and show them their toy store from their childhood. It’s really sweet,” she said. “Some of them bring their own kids in. It’s a longtime institution. It’s fond in the hearts of many because it’s so different from what you find in the big cities with the big box retailers. A lot of good memories.”
Local Jimena Smith visited Zia Sun with her two children Enzo and Marbell over the weekend to take it all in before it’s too late and do some shopping. The family has always frequented the shop, and she shared a similar somber sentiment.
“We’re so very sad to see it go,” she said.
Christine didn’t dismiss the idea of Zia Sun being revived under new ownership in the future if the right circumstance presents itself.
“I bought this store when my kids were little. It’s been a really fun store to have with the family, and my kids are now in college,” she said. “Perhaps it’s time for the next Zia Sun chapter with someone else taking over the helm. It’s a really painful process to shut down and to think about starting it all over, I’d be happy to help someone do it, if they’re able to secure the right spot. I’d love to be able to do that, but I’m not so sure it’s for me to do it at this point.”
Similarly, Lustre Gallery, which shares the space with Zia Sun, is also closing, though there are plans to keep the business going in some form or fashion through the summer.
“The nature of the business is very different. My plan for this summer is to operate Lustre by appointment and online. I have artwork located at 221 South Oak and Telluride Truffle, so we still have a little bit of presence,” she said. “I’m hopeful we can figure out a way to keep that going. I’ve got a lot of inventory, so it’s a great opportunity for people to decorate their homes. We have a lot of jewelry as well. We’ll be available to try to work through that. My hope is that we can figure out something over the course of the summer to move that product.”
She admitted all of her focus right now is going into moving out, but if she can find a gallery space, Lustre may again have a brick-and-mortar gallery.
“It really depends on what I can find. At this point, I’m not finding anything, so I don’t know what the future will hold. I’m just taking it day by day. Right now all of my energy is just focused on getting out by the deadline I have by May 8,” she said.
But for now she would like to see some familiar faces over the next week.
“I would just like people to come in an help us move inventory off the shelves because I don’t know what I’m going to do with it when it’s done. It’s less for me to move,” she said. “I would just put out a ‘thank you’ to the community for all the years of supporting our store. It’s been a lot of fun to try to find unique and fun gifts for the kids. We loved delighting them, and I’m really sorry that it just can’t continue.”