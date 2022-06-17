For nearly a decade local chef Johnny Gerona has offered a variety of dishes from traditional Spanish plates to contemporary Colorado fare at his family run restaurant, The Village Table, across from the Telluride Conference Center in Mountain Village. After 35 years working in Telluride’s culinary industry, Johnny plans to hang-up his toque blanche and retire in September.
With a Spanish father and Italian mother, Johnny’s affinity for Mediterranean food and flavors — fresh vegetables, fish, grains and olive oil — began at an early age. He developed culinary expertise living in New York City, where he graduated from the French Culinary Institute of America and worked at many fine-dining restaurants.
During this final season, Johnny will continue offering traditional paella, The Village Table’s signature dish, along with his best-selling red trout entrée, and his best-selling tapas, grilled artichokes and garlic shrimp. Among his favorite dishes is his Belgian endive salad served with walnuts, apples, blue cheese, tomatoes and drizzled with a homemade sherry-vinaigrette dressing.
The Village Table is, at its heart, a family business launched by Johnny and his wife Janice, who owns and operates Village Real Estate in Mountain Village; and their two daughters Nina, who recently graduated from San Francisco State with a master of public administration, and Emma, the executive director of EcoAction Partners.
“If it weren’t for Janice, I never would’ve opened my own business,” Johnny admitted. “She was the one who said, ‘We can do this. Let’s go.’”
In addition to serving as head chef, Johnny does all ordering, payroll, scheduling and planning of the menus, while his family has helped over the years with waitressing, hosting, bartending, working in the kitchen, creating menus, website development and social media management.
“For the girls it was great because they always had a job when they came home from college,” he said. “They’d jump in over the holidays because we were always so slammed.”
Even when Johnny’s the only Gerona there, The Village Table is a family restaurant.
“Most of the staff have been there for many years, something that’s becoming increasingly rare in Telluride,” Nina explained. “This includes the main kitchen crew, which is made up of three amazing brothers. Everyone cares about each other and works hard to make things work. This is a restaurant that serves the soul of Telluride.”
It was Nina’s idea to offer a prix fixe menu for a three-course meal ($64 per person, plus tax and gratuities) making it easier on kitchen and serving staff during COVID, while still offering all menu items a la carte.
This summer, in addition to fresh gazpacho made from locally sourced vegetables, Johnny’s bringing “Nina’s flan” back to the menu, from when Nina was in high school, making and selling flan to Lucas Price, owner of La Cocina de Luz.
“There’s a story behind his food, from Nonna’s beef braise to Nina’s flan, the food at his restaurant always reflects those in his life who matter and the dishes they love to cook and eat,” Emma said.
Johnny admits that he’ll miss the restaurant’s daily grind, the comradery among staff and, of course, the customers.
“I really love the restaurant when we’re busy,” he said. “When we have a full house, and we’re turning the tables two or three times and everything’s working like clockwork and no plates come back. The music’s right and the restaurant flows. It’s organized chaos.”
Johnny also has over 35 years of local catering experience, including feeding attendees of the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival.
“For so many years, and with the help of volunteers, we fed the backstage staff, VIP ticket-holders and musicians,” he explained. “That was a huge undertaking — 5,000 meals over a single weekend — and last year was my final year.”
On Friday from 12:30–2:30 p.m., Johnny will host his final wine pairing luncheon at The Village Table. Shelby Sim, a wine vendor from Santa Inez Valley, will co-host the event, which features a four-course menu with vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free options priced at $86 per person.
These final months running The Village Table are bittersweet for Johnny because while he feels the restaurant is hitting its stride, it also operates in a challenging, often stressful, market.
“This business can beat you up,” he said. “But you never stop learning.”
And Johnny wants to keep learning.
“I want to learn how to sail. I’d love to take art classes at the Ah Haa School. Maybe take some bookbinding classes,” he added. “I want to do more yoga and volunteer for festivals. More hiking, biking and fishing. …We’ve always talked about going to the beach. I’d love to move to Spain for a little bit, but I don’t know when that will happen. Our roots are here; our home is here.”
The Village Table is open Monday through Saturday from 4:30-8:30 p.m. For reservations, call 970-728-1117 or visit thevillagetableresartaunt.com.