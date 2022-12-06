Main Street is dressed up in its holiday best this week, as Noel Night returns in a more-unfettered capacity Wednesday night. Garland, Christmas trees and lights dot Telluride’s Colorado Avenue, while the ski tree waits in Elks Park to be brought to life at dusk by the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club — the unofficial beginning of what is the busiest shopping night of the year for many local business owners.
Telluride Toggery at 109 East Colorado Ave. is also celebrating its 50th birthday Noel Night, co-owner Wendy Basham explained.
“At 6 p.m., anyone who’s in here, we’re going to sing a big ‘happy birthday’ as loud as we can,” she said.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and everything in stock is 25 percent off, even if it’s already on sale. At noon and 5 p.m., free finger foods from La Cocina will be available as well.
Basham explained she moved to Telluride in 1994 and landed her first job at The Atttic (three “Ts” for Telluride Trappings & Toggery), the former kids store on the second floor of the Toggery building. Little did she know then that the space opened and owned by Terry Tice and Susan Gulick would one day become her livelihood, after she and Todd Tice, Terry’s nephew, purchased the business in 2004.
“I am forever grateful to them for providing me with my dream job,” she said. “I was 21 and had moved here from New York to avoid a New York City job lifestyle. I just have no interest in that. So I came here right after college graduation, and this was my first job out of college.”
Originally opening its doors in July 1972, just months before the ski resort welcomed its first guests, the Toggery was a store in town where cowboys and hippies could buy blue jeans and leather. The longest-standing clothing store in town has adapted over the years, including expanding its space into next door, where the men’s section currently is, Basham explained.
“Over the years, the merchandise has had to keep up with how Telluride has changed. You know, in the ’90s, I used to go back to New York to visit my family and tell people where I lived and they hadn't heard of Telluride. Now everybody knows Telluride,” she added. “The merchandise has had to evolve over the years and kind of change as customers change.”
Basham and Tice take pride in being open nearly every day of the year (Thanksgiving and Christmas days are their only days off) and love being a Main Street mainstay.
“Getting here in the morning, unlocking the doors, rolling down the awnings, when you've done that for almost 30 years, it's more than just a job. It's like, ‘Good morning, Telluride. Here we are.’ It's fun to just see who's going to come in and how busy it's going to be. I love our location because we're kind of right here in the heart of it. I can walk out on the sidewalk and look to the left and look to the right, and be like, ‘Wow, it's busy today.’ … I probably spend more time here than I do at home,” Basham said with a laugh.
NOEL NIGHT OUT
Down the street at CashmereRED, owner Caci Grinspan and employee Ashley Sawchuk were also preparing for Noel Night Tuesday afternoon. The store’s unofficial mascot, Ruben, waited patiently by the front door welcoming customers into the shop, as he’s done since he came to town four years ago.
Ginspan explained that Wednesday will be the business’s Sweet 16 Noel Night.
“It’s the softest store in Telluride,” she added of the space that’s filled with offerings made of Scottish cashmere, one of the finest fibers on the planet. “The holidays aren’t the holidays without cashmere.”
The store at 221 East Colorado Ave. will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is offering 20 percent everything in the store, except jewelry. Plus, Ruben will be there for free belly rubs and tail wags.
Nearly every business in town is offering some type of special Noel Night. Patrons can sip and shop at Society Telluride, which is offering 15-50 percent grab bag discounts all day, as well as 10 percent off gift cards for “forever” permanent jewelry bracelets. Similarly, Sublime Telluride has 15-40 percent grab bag discounts all day.
Looking for Santa? The Big Man will be at two places at once Wednesday night. From 5-6:30 p.m., Saint Nick will be at the Elks Lodge during the organization’s open house, which runs until 8 p.m. A taco bar is part of the festivities (donations welcomed). At the same time, Santa will also be available for pictures at Alpine Bank from 5-6 p.m. Free cookies and hot cider are on the menu, of course.
For a comprehensive list of Noel Night hours, offerings and discounts, visit the “Happiest Holidays” page on the Telluride Tourism Board website at telluride.com.