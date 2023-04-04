Breakfast aficionados may have already learned this the hard way. The two “Bs,” beloved, go-to eateries in downtown Telluride both beginning with the second letter of the alphabet, are temporarily closed.
Baked In Telluride’s almond-paste-laden, half-moon-shaped pastries, and its much-loved, decadent coconut macaroons? Off limits to the likes of, well, all of us. Butcher & Baker’s satisfying stuffed breakfast burritos? Similarly inaccessible, at least for now.
The good news is, both eateries reopen less than two weeks hence, on Sunday, April 16, according to an extensive offseason dining list at visittelluride.com.
Other popular local eateries have not closed yet, but will soon: La Cocina de Luz, for example, is scheduled to go dark, according to visittelluride.com, April 17. The restaurant reopens April 30.
Brown Dog pizzeria is currently closed, but also reopens April 30. Speaking of pizza, High Pie reopens April 27.
Coffee Cowboy, currently closed, returns April 30. Esperanza’s shutters April 16, but reopens just a little later, on May 2.
In truth, though, most of Telluride’s restaurants will be closed at least two weeks into May, or even later (looking at you, Wok of Joy, Talay, Cosmopolitan and La Marmotte). That makes knowing what’s still available to eat right now all the more important.
Local supermarkets will remain open, of course, straight through to the summer season.
As for restaurants, Cornerhouse Grille and Steamies Burger Bar will stay open, as well. Ditto for Un Dos Tres Tacos and Tequila.
Down Valley, on Highway 145, the Sawpit Mercantile will be staying open. Which means its low-and-slow barbecue — “pulled pork, baby back ribs, smoked chicken and elk brats,” smoked “over fruit wood from local orchards in Palisade, Colorado” and served with house-made sauces and sides — will remain available to all who are craving quintessential summertime fare in advance of the season.
And at least one Telluride restaurant that is remaining open is using offseason to refresh its offerings.
“Our menu will change,” said Taylor Alexander, head manager at Smuggler Union Restaurant & Brewery.
Not to worry: “All our burgers will stay the same” (and the restaurant will be offering its BOGO, offseason burger deal).
But dishes will lighten somewhat, in anticipation of summer.
“We’ll have some new items for the summer season. We’ll bring back the grilled chicken sandwich,” Alexander teased, “but it won’t be the same as before. We’ll have all new salads, except for our mixed greens. I don’t think that salad will change. We’ll have new soups. We will never change Mama P’s Blackened Crawfish Mac & Cheese — it’s a special family recipe.”
English Pub Style Fish and Chips — Atlantic haddock with handcut fries, jalapeno slaw and lemon-caper tartar sauce — will remain the same.
A popular starter, sauteed crimini and oyster mushrooms with a splash of sherry and fresh herbs, served on grilled sourdough, will remain available, too.
“A good little snack, for sure,” Alexander said.
Even when a restaurant may be listed as open on the Visit Telluride website, it’s best to check first before you head in for a bite. Smuggler’s offseason hours, for example, are Monday-Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. The restaurant is closed Sundays through May 21.
“Please check back for updates on closures,” the website smugglerunion.com reads, “due to offseason maintenance.”