Local businesses and residents could be impacted as United Parcel Service (UPS) workers threaten to go on strike following a breakdown in contract negotiations between their union and UPS management.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, America’s largest union, represents 340,000 full- and part-time workers for the shipping giant. UPS Teamsters voted to authorize a strike should UPS fail to come to terms on a new contract by July 31, when the current contract expires.
Businesses in Telluride, including Sunshine Pharmacy, rely heavily on deliveries from UPS. Pharmacist Ashley Parrish said the pharmacy receives two critical shipments of drugs from UPS every day.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” she said. “It’s going to affect this community in a negative way,” if UPS strikes delay critical shipments. Parrish said the drug wholesalers will have no choice but to choose a different carrier.
According to global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes, UPS shipped 5.2 billion U.S. parcels in 2022, representing nearly a quarter of all parcels shipped in the country. The last time UPS workers went on strike was in 1997, which lasted 15 days.
Tom Mortell, owner of Timberline Ace Hardware in Telluride, said his business receives shipments from UPS “almost every day of the week.”
Mortell estimated approximately 5% of his inventory comes from outside vendors, which is delivered by UPS and FedEx.
“We rely pretty heavily on UPS,” Mortell said. “A strike would be a big annoyance.”
Bryan Blaine, Business Manager for UPS in Montrose, did not return phone calls requesting comment on the strike.
The Teamsters want an agreement that guarantees better pay for all workers, eliminates a two-tier wage system, increases full-time jobs and resolves safety and health concerns.
“If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement. “Executives at UPS, some of whom get tens of millions of dollars a year, do not care about the hundreds of thousands of American workers who make this company run. They don’t care about our members’ families. UPS doesn’t want to pay up.”
The potential UPS strike comes not long after a meeting in May between members of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.
Lauren Boebert, who represents most of the rural Western Slope, including San Miguel County, had concerns about timely mail delivery by the United States Postal Service (USPS) and staffing issues in rural communities, which has forced some post offices in Colorado to change their hours.
Many small towns, including Norwood and Telluride, do not have home delivery of mail or packages and some residents are required to pay annually for a post office box.
Postmaster Roger Delaney said the post offices in Telluride, Rico and Ophir are chronically understaffed. Delaney attributes most staffing issues to a lack of affordable housing in the area. “Some clerks have an hour-and-a-half commute,” he said. “Most people do not want to drive that distance.”
On Monday, July 10, Delaney said the clerks had to sort through multiple trays of letters and magazines.
“We will probably be here until 7 p.m. going through all this mail,” he said.
Delaney said the Telluride Post Office currently has 4,500 Post Office boxes.
Despite being short two clerks in Telluride, the post office has not changed its hours, according to Delaney. But being short-staffed also means it’s not uncommon for the clerks to stay late sorting the mail.
E-commerce has directly contributed to the rise in parcel deliveries in many rural towns. Amazon’s share of all e-commerce sales in the U.S. hit 56% in 2021. Amazon utilizes multiple carriers, including USPS, UPS, FedEx and their own Amazon Logistics network.
“We (Telluride Post Office) are up 62% on parcels from last year,” Delaney said. “We didn’t get all of those Amazon packages before.”