Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride.
Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
Across its seven spacious guest suites, 10 full bathrooms and four powder rooms, the entire mansion sits at the height of sophistication and luxury, highlighted by an extensive art collection and Cocker's beloved, historic snooker table that once belonged to King Edward VII. Alpenglow sunsets across the private mountain vistas are made even more spectacular by the expansive patios and balconies from which to enjoy them. These outdoor living spaces overlook all 316 acres and three lots that comprise this one-of-a-kind alpine retreat. Storied gardens, 60 acres of irrigated fields, Cottonwood Creek, horse stables, and two amusement park-sized water slides adorn the property, while lush National Forest surrounds it. The opportunities for exploration, hunting, fishing, hiking or biking are limitless.
The listing price is $18 million. Property taxes are $13,205 a year.
“This is the most remarkable home I have ever walked into, and the attention to detail is uncompromising,” says listing agent Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in Telluride. “It’s situated in the most serene and exclusive location on the West Elk Mountains; there is nothing else like it. The home is luxurious beyond expectations and yet still feels comfortable and unpretentious, an outstanding combination of vision executed in a dramatic setting.”
The chateau-style home has a grand terrace that runs the length of the home that overlooks the backyard. Here there are multiple seating areas, covered patios, and outdoor fireplaces. There are also terraces on the second story, as well as a hot tub. There is also a formal dining room, five-car garage, library, billiards room with a bar, both of which have a regal, old-world feel. The year-round escape is truly apt for all kinds of activities and is the perfect place to create a legacy family compound.
“Some of the most interesting features include ownership of the water company to the valley, a beautiful pond with two amusement park-like water slides, a recirculating creek, and an extensive art and book collection,” he said. “The setting is powerful, enchanting, and it provides the ultimate escape.”
For more information about the listing, contact Dockray at
970-728-1404 (office) or dan.dockray@sothebysrealty.com.
