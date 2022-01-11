Tucked into a cozy alley space just off of Pacific Avenue, Telluride Veterinary Clinic has been welcoming patrons and their pets since 2002 under the leadership of Allison Branson.
Branson graduated from Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1990, and spent the next decade-plus in general and relief practice, as well as emergency and shelter medicine, before moving to Telluride in 2002 and purchasing the clinic, which had been in business in various locations for 30 years up until that point.
In the past 20 years, Branson has had the opportunity to take care of a generation of local pets, and will continue to do so, with her new venture Telluride Veterinary Services. Branson recently made the decision to sell her space at 547 ½ West Pacific St., which will officially close Friday, and create Telluride Veterinary Services. Branson, as well as her staff, will be available for mobile services as early as Tuesday.
“Initially we will be serving Telluride, Mountain Village, Ilium, Placerville, Sawpit and surrounding mesas. Should the demand warrant it, we may expand into the Norwood, Naturita and Nucla areas,” Branson explained. “We will offer concierge services with pickup and delivery in Telluride and Mountain Village.”
She added that her website, telluridevet.com, is the best place for the most up-to-date information, including a potential phone number change. The current phone number is 970-728-2905.
Telluride Veterinary Services will continue to offer most of the same services the clinic currently does, though they will not have access to an X-ray machine or ultrasound device.
“We will be offering house call services for wellness and general medicine. … I have set up an office in Mountain Village that allows us to do the same in-house blood testing we did at the clinic, as well as dental cleanings and extractions, laceration repair, mass removals, and porcupine quills. But no abdominal surgeries. … Otherwise pretty much the same offerings we have now,” Branson explained.
Branson and clinic employees took a moment to thank everyone who has entrusted them with the care of their pets over the years and looks forward to continuing to serve them.
“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years and hope that you will continue to be happy with the services we will provide going forward,” she said.
Winter brings a unique set of challenges to pets, specifically dogs outdoors. Branson shared some tips for dog owners to keep in mind this season.
“Watch for snow or ice balling up in their pads. Pawz (dog boots) work well to prevent that,” she explained, adding those can be found online. “Also watch out for playing a lot in deep snow, it is very tiring on the muscles, and when they fatigue, they are no longer protecting the joints.”
Branson’s passion for animal care is palpable, as she has two pups of her own, Tater and JuneBug. It’s at the center of her practice as well.
“We understand the special role your friend plays in your family and are dedicated to becoming your partner in your pet’s health care. We treat your pet as we would our own,” reads the clinic’s mission statement.
Looking back on the past 20 years, Branson shared that she cherishes the relationships she’s made the most, especially those pets she took care of for their entire lives.
“I have loved getting to know so many people and animals here over the last 20 years. I have treated puppies and kittens up to the end of life, and seen them grow, flourish and then get older,’’ she said, adding. “I have special interests in dental procedures and geriatrics. It is really fun helping older animals to age gracefully. I have also been blessed to have a wonderful staff and that makes things so much more fun.”