Ina Garten, better known as The Barefoot Contessa to the legions of faithful who read her cookbooks and follow her on TV, made a striking pronouncement this week to the New York Times: “I’m completely tired of cooking.”
“So we’re going out for Thanksgiving,” Garten declared. “I let myself off the hook this year.”
If you are in the same boat — sick of cooking, looking for a place that serves a traditional, tasty turkey-day repast — there’s good news.
“There are a variety of dining options for visitors and locals to feast on for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Kiera Skinner, executive director of the Telluride Tourism Board.
In Mountain Village, Black Iron Kitchen and Bar at the Madeline will host its annual Thanksgiving Dinner, curated by the hotel’s Executive Chef Bill Greenwood and his culinary team, from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
“This experience is a Prix-Fixe menu consisting of three courses and featuring traditional Thanksgiving fare as well as an array of signature dishes for our guests to choose between,” an invitation to the table on — appropriately — Open Table reads.
For questions, or to inquire about reservations for parties of more than 9, email BIKB@aubergeresorts.com.
Chef Greenwood also offers his elevated take on other traditional holiday gatherings at Black Iron Kitchen’s annual Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners.
Meanwhile, over at Mountain Lodge, Executive Chef Perse Verdokas and Sous Chef Isaiah Davis are cooking up “a magnificent, family-style dinner” at The View, featuring a 12-hour brined turkey “with herby mixed salad” and shallot dressing, seared sweet potatoes with brown-butter harissa honey, and, for dessert, pumpkin-bread pudding “with caramelized pecans, spiced caramel and vanilla ice cream.” Seatings are at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; book on OpenTable.com.
Other restaurants open on Thanksgiving include Altezza at The Peaks Resort and Spa where the restaurant will offer breakfast and lunch as well as a Thanksgiving dinner that day. Allred’s Restaurant, atop the San Sophia gondola station, will open for the season on Thanksgiving Day. “The sticky toffee pudding was amazing! Quail and mixed-berry salad were remarkable also!” a guest recently raved on Open Table. Learn more at AllredsRestaurant.com.
To learn about other restaurants’ Thanksgiving Day plans, “Your best bet is to phone them,” Skinner said. “The website telluride.com provides the most up-to-date dining information, but guests are encouraged to contact restaurants directly with specific questions.”
If a turkey dinner is not your thing, a Turkey Trot may well be. San Miguel County hosts its annual 5K Turkey Trot race in Ilium Valley Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. Register through the county’s website, sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
In other annual seasonal going-on next weekend, “The Sheridan Opera House will host the new Warren Miller film, ‘Daymaker,’ in two shows at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday after Thanksgiving,” Skinner said, and “the Mind Blown magic show is back at the Peaks Resort Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.”
For skiers ready for the gravity dance, the Telluride Ski Resort opens for the 2022-23 season Saturday.
ROAD ALERT
Not all who celebrate Thanksgiving will be in town Thursday, and for those who may be traveling by car, a pair of alerts. CDOT has announced travelers on Highway 145 will encounter “significant closures” to both lanes of traffic Monday south of Telluride, as tow truck operators work to “pull a crashed vehicle up to the highway to be towed away near the Ophir curve,” around mile point 63. “Each closure could last several hours. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for travel.” Check CoTrip.org for the latest information.
Travelers heading toward the Front Range via US 50 should check the Little Blue Creek Canyon construction website before heading out next week, as well. The extensive road-construction site, located between Montrose and Gunnison near the Black Canyon, is open to two lanes of traffic this weekend through Monday at 6 a.m. “Check the website for next week,” read an update from project managers on Friday afternoon.
Learn more at itxt.io/2Dq00uEBM, on CoTrip.org, or at US50Info.com.