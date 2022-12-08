Enchanted Forest Toy Shoppe, Telluride’s new toy store, is thrilled to welcome the young and young at heart to their grand opening event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located at 150 West Pacific Ave. Unit C, the town’s only dedicated children’s store is filled to the brim with favorites, as well as never before seen toys, endless candy, whimsical dress-up costumes and filled-to-order helium balloons.
Owners Carolyn Soules and Matty Kuzmich, alongside general manager Madison Waller and their families, have been dreaming, planning and busily filling the 800-square-foot space for almost a year now in anticipation. Located just west of the Wilkinson Public Library and directly on the Galloping Goose bus route, the team at Enchanted Forest is excited to welcome Telluride’s youngest residents into their fun-filled space.
“We’re so grateful to connect with this incredible community and offer children the opportunity to expand their interests through creativity, imagination,and play,” Soules explained. “Telluride locals and visitors have been waiting for a new toy store for some time now, and we’re thrilled to give it to them just in time for the holiday season — gift wrap included!”
There’s no limit to the holiday cheer at the Enchanted Forest Toy Shoppe. Santa Claus will be visiting the store on Thursdays and Fridays before Christmas for children’s happy hour from 4-6 p.m., when he’ll be serving cookies, cocoa and small toy grab bag giveaways.
A specialty toy store at its core, Enchanted Forest carries a variety of items ranging in both price point and interest, including nostalgic toys, craft kits, science STEM activities, art supplies, puzzles, games and more. There truly is something for babies, kids, and teens alike. Fan favorites from well-known toy makers such as Lego, Playmobil, Magnatiles, Gund and Douglas are sure to delight, next to newer brands including Miniland, Smart Max, Thames and Kosmos, Squishables and more.
“Not only are we here to serve as a shopping experience for children, but we’re here to support kid-focused organizations as well,” Soules said. “We’ll begin this effort with Angel Baskets, providing shoppers with the ability to give to families in need this holiday season, and matching those contributions as a company, too.”
Soules, Kuzmich and Waller would like to thank the following individuals for their integral help and hard work in bringing the Enchanted Forest Toy Shoppe to life: Colin Doyle and Ricky Fowler, their builders; Chris Neyens with Enlightened and Fabian Jimenez, their electrician team; Meghan Pittenger with Green Gal Creative, their branding, graphic design and marketing maven; Gabby McDonald with Chair 8 Design, their web design talent; Sean McNamara, their amazing ceiling muralist; and their incredibly supportive families, their inspiration.
The Enchanted Forest Toy Shoppe will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shop is currently hiring, seeking fun-loving and energetic employees who are looking for an equally fun work environment, competitive wages and flexible hours. To apply or for more information regarding the Enchanted Forest Toy Shoppe, email info@enchantedforesttoyshoppe.com.
ABOUT ENCHANTED FOREST TOY SHOPPE
Founded in 2022 by locals Carolyn Soules and Matty Kuzmich, Enchanted Forest Toy Shoppe offers the Telluride community a space dedicated to children and their imaginations. Boasting a wide variety of toys, crafts, candy, games, balloons, dress up and more, well-known and up-and-coming brands converge in this whimsical and enchanting space.
With a focus on serving the youth of the Telluride community, Enchanted Forest Toy Shoppe is excited about more than just selling toys to families — they look forward to supporting children’s based organizations throughout the area, allowing kids the opportunity to grow, create and explore inside the incredible box canyon we all call home.