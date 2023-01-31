What do an artist, a designer, two housekeepers and an aspiring property management team have in common? Each is a recent graduate of Telluride Venture Network (TVN)’s second annual Latinx Bootcamp, “Cómo Construir Un Negocio (How to Build a Business),” and a recipient of an individual grant to start a new business or expand an existing one.
There was palpable excitement in the conference room at the Telluride Foundation on Jan. 24, when six hard-working entrepreneurs signed grant agreements and received checks to help bring their business dreams to fruition. To qualify for a grant each entrepreneur had to attend TVN’s 11-week business program, meet weekly with their bilingual mentor, complete a Lean Canvas business model, present at the business showcase and submit a budget request. Awards ranged from $3,000 to $4,500. Entrepreneurs smiled for photographs alongside mentors, TVN staff, and members of the Collaborative Action for Immigrants who provided technical support and interpretation during the program.
When asked about their experience, all entrepreneurs felt the program was incredibly beneficial and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate. Ana Marquez, founder of House Perfect, explained that it was a unique learning experience, and it was unimaginable how much information was provided during the course.
“The presenters, translators and all the people involved were impressive. I now have many tools to continue growing my business. Thank you, Telluride Venture Network,” she said.
The combination of content and mentorship helped Minerva Calvo take the leap and open her business, Telluride Cleaning Crew.
“It helped me organize my business and formalize it. I opened an LLC, and now I feel that I have been provided with the steps necessary to make my business thrive,” Calvo explained.
Calvo was mentored by Liliana Racine, who moved to Telluride last year. Racine, who is bicultural and bilingual, was eager to find a way to use her business expertise to give back to the Latinx community. She enjoyed seeing Calvo grow more confident throughout the program and make the most of the opportunity. She said that the funds Calvo received will be put to good use, but the skills she learned are even more valuable, adding that it was easy to be her mentor because she was so focused, determined and energized. When asked how she helped Calvo in her pursuit to start a new business, Racine explained, “I helped her complete the tasks that the program set for her every week and helped her prepare for her pitch presentation. That was my favorite part, because she had to do it authentically and effectively, and she totally nailed it.”
Juan Luis Fenoellera returned as a mentor for his second year and coached artist Leticia Reza Carillo. Born in Jalisco, Mexico, Carillo learned how to make Huichol art from her parents and grandparents. Using authentic, traditional methods and quality beads, she designs beautiful, handcrafted jewelry and other art wares. She has opened Artesania Original Wixarica, selling her jewelry at markets in Telluride and Montrose. Carillo’s jewelry will be showcased during Thursday’s Telluride Art Walk. Stop by to see her amazing work at Telluride Art’s exhibition space at 224 W. Colorado Ave. Fenoellera enjoys helping entrepreneurs and this year was especially rewarding for him because of the wide array of business ideas he was able to support. He felt that Carillo was very determined to make her dream come true. Describing the mentoring moment he most enjoyed, Fenorella shared, “The day Leticia and I met Jacey, a teacher from Ah Haa School who made her dream come true, with a little stand in Telluride’s holiday market. The way Jacey spoke to Leticia in Spanish, and Leticia’s face lit up with hope, it was so emotional. So inspirational. No doubt the best moment, even better than Leticia’s presentation”.
After two successful years, Telluride Venture Network will offer a third boot camp in 2023. For more information, visit tellurideventurenetwork.com or contact TVN Managing Director Bonnie Watson at bonnie@telluridefoundation.org. If you are interested in becoming a mentor to aspiring entrepreneurs, contact network manager Annemarie Jodlowski at annemarie@telluridefoundation.org.
An initiative of the Telluride Foundation, TVN is a nationally recognized, award-winning entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports new, innovative and growing businesses. Launched in 2013 with the mission to diversify the regional economy, TVN provides resources, including business acceleration, mentorship and access to equity and debt capital. To date, TVN’s portfolio of companies has raised $44 million in funding and created over 300 jobs.