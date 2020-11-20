Before 2017, Amy Leiner was caught up in the hustle and bustle of New York City, while working on movies and rubbing shoulders with the likes of Martha Stewart and Jane Seymour.
Working in the fashion and accessories industry, her creations have been featured in the CW Network’s “Modern Men”, Showtime’s “Barbershop” and the movies “Wedding Crashers” and Something’s Gotta Give.” In 2017, her scarves were part of Liam Neeson's new film, “Hard Powder.” She’s also been invited to sponsor the Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the Emmy Awards, the BET Awards, the LA Lakers Celebrity Fundraiser, the Sundance Film Festival, the Maui Film Festival and the MTV Movie Awards.
“Jane Seymour was a big customer of mine. I use to design the jewelry for her clothing line, and she’s still a friend. She’s such a fantastic person,” she said.
Attending up to six trade shows a year, from NYC to LA, she decided to make a change and moved to Santa Fe — “just a gypsy move” — before finding her way to Ridgway a year ago, where she’s opened up a pop-up shop, Amy Leiner Designs.
“I sold my house and I just loaded everything in the car. I set up shop there and then I met this guy and he lived out here,” she said.
She created a product line made of llama and goat fiber, which was popular at this year’s Ridgway Farmers Market.
“How I knew that my product was well received was I decide to try to do a farmers market with a fiber product and I just kept selling out,” she explained. “Since it was so well received I thought I might as well open up a pop-shop and carry on the good fortune.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how seemingly everything operates, especially small businesses, Leiner still ships to over 200 retail stores worldwide and has a healthy online market.
“The pandemic hasn’t really prohibited customers, or stopped me from selling. The tourism is way down, but hopefully it will pick up again. I got a really great web designer. I have my existing customers and they’re still loyal. It’s still surviving to this day, so it’s been a long time,” she said. “Eventually I’d like to make my presence known in the Telluride area for sure now that I made a decision to call this my home.”
From custom necklaces and earrings to handmade scarves, Leiner’s shop has a little bit of everything.
“My collections are rich in textural layers and contrasts. As sleek as they are sumptuous, my jewelry collections are the perfect line between chic and bohemian, boldfaced luxury,” she says, according to her website amyleinerdesigns.com. “For over 30 years, I have hunted for the most exotic, hard to find gems and stones throughout the world. I have sources as far away as Nepal that contact me over one bead that becomes the inspiration for an entire collection.”
For the holidays she’s hosting a make-your-own-scarf workshop, by appointment only. Leiner will provide all the materials and be on hand to assist in anyway she can, she explained. Masks are required when in the store and during the workshop as well.
“Come in and let’s do it together. I thought it would be fun if people make an appointment and we’ll get their holiday gifts going,” she said, ensuring it’s a safe environment. “They’ll walk out with a beautiful scarf. It’s done by you with your own hands. It’s truly one of a kind.”
To make an appointment, email shop@amyleinerdesigns.com. The shop is currently open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For further information, call 203-809-0369or visit amyleinerdesigns.com, which is “updated almost daily,” she said.