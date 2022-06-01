The Coffee Cowboy cart has been given a new life at the Oak Street gondola plaza. The Cowboy, owned by Hailey Arnold and Scott Keating, opened at its new location last week. For the last 15 years, the green cart has been a staple on Colorado Avenue in the courtyard between La Cocina and the building that’s now the Ride Lounge.
When Keating and Arnold purchased the Cowboy in 2020, they knew the landlord had plans to develop the Main Street area, and they would eventually have to relocate. At the beginning of 2022, Keating and Arnold announced their plans to move the Cowboy into Rustler Supply’s new location at 109 West Colorado Ave., but those plans “fell through,” Arnold explained.
The previous owners of the Cowboy, Josh and Monique Johnson, had a previous conversation with the Town of Mountain Village about the gondola location and suggested it to Arnold and Keating.
“When we found out we had to move, with the help of Zoe Dohnal (Mountain Village director of Operations and development) and Mayor Laila Benitez, we were able to get the ball rolling,” Arnold said in a recent Mountain Village news release. “Many thanks to (transit director) Jim Loebe and (assistant public works director) JD Wise for helping us move the project along. We had a very short timeline of six weeks to build the infrastructure needed for the new location.”
Before the move, the cart went through a refresher as it prepared for its debut at Oak Street. The outside was sanded, and a fresh coat of green paint was applied. Last week, community members and friends of the Cowboy helped escort the cart, attached to the back of a truck, through the town from Colorado Avenue to the base of the gondola. The event was reminiscent of a royal parade, and friends walked in front of and behind the green cart.
“We’ve had so much support. It’s been great,” Keating said.
Keating spent the last two months building the infrastructure, electrical and plumbing needed to accommodate the Cowboy. They broke ground at the new space on April 5, just after closing day. On the outside, Keating ripped up all the pavers to the men’s bathroom to connect to the plumbing and put in a new water heater. Inside the gondola station, Keating framed and built out a storage room.
“We get to keep the cart. The cart kept the essence of the business, and we have this beautiful green space and enjoy a beautiful view,” Keating said.
The Cowboy signed a five-year lease with the Town of Mountain Village for the new location.
“Hailey and Scott have been awesome to work with. They put a ton of time and effort into prepping the new site for a successful operation. They did everything by the book and went above and beyond to get their site modifications done in the window that we gave them. The end result is super pro in our eyes. We wish them continued success in their new location,” Loebe said.
According to the news release, the Cowboy will also act as a guest services outlet for visitors with questions regarding Mountain Village happenings and the gondola.
In the plaza, dogs play in the green field, tourists mosey about, and people sip their coffee at the Oak Street Park sitting area.
Charlie Sutherland was visiting from California and grabbed a coffee at the Cowboy. He found the location after he and his family ate at Caravan and noticed the sign in front of the vacant courtyard.
“It’s tucked away from the street and is nice if you’re commuting from the gondola,” Sutherland said.
In the winter, the park will transform as skiers and snowboarders head up Chair 8 and then ski back into town directly in front of the Cowboy.
“We have so much more space, amazing access to nature, sunshine, views, epic winter location to fuel up while standing in line at Chair 8 on powder days, and so much more. We are so grateful to the Town of Mountain Village for allowing us to park our cart here for years to come,” Arnold said in the news release.
Throughout the summer, the Cowboy will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.