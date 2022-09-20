For the past 30 years, the commercial space located at 221 West Colorado Ave. has served as a bustling coffee shop. The latest iteration — the Phoenix Bean — shuttered its doors Sunday, making way for Telluride Outside to renovate the space before moving in this November.
When Mick Hill originally selected the storefront to open his first Steaming Bean coffee shop in 1992, he was attracted to the prime Main Street, sunny side location.
“The space was quirky before our remodel — uneven floors, old ceilings, leaky roof and a ramshackle old storage area in back,” he recounted. “But it had character.”
Ray Farnsworth, managing partner of the New Sheridan Hotel, explained his group purchased the building in 2016.
“We undertook a major remodel, preventing this old gal from falling down,” he said. “It’s been fun to operate the space as a coffee and sandwich shop, and have local musicians play. However, staffing has become increasingly difficult.”
Farnsworth, along with Sheridan co-owners Joe and Paul Steinberg, are currently working on two building projects: new construction of two new employee housing units at the rear of the 221 West Colorado Ave. and three hotel suites at 133 East Colorado Ave., including employee apartments.
“While we’ll miss the Phoenix Bean, the benefits of leasing to a long-time, successful business like Telluride Outside, which has been in operation for some 38 years, while building employee housing and hot beds, make this evolution exciting,” Farnsworth explained.
John Duncan, general manager and part-owner of Telluride Outside, reported that the business has occupied its current space at 121 West Colorado Ave. for nearly 30 years and learned last January that their landlord, Ed Sheridan, was selling the building.
“Ed was very transparent and flexible, enabling us to make a proactive choice and study the commercial real estate landscape to find a home that would give us the permanence we need,” Duncan explained. “We feel like the stars aligned when we met with our friends at the Sheridan, Ray Farnsworth, in particular, who really helped bring it together for us.”
Duncan added he “feels” for small businesses in town who’ve been given short notice with inflexible terms on their moves.
“It’s a huge moment for a business, and we’ve been given an opportunity to capitalize on it,” he said. “It’s extremely expensive and all that can be parlayed into a real confident move and a lot of excitement for the future. But without the benefit of transparency and time to work and plan, it could also have been a disaster.”
In collaboration with Farnsworth’s team, Telluride Outside will begin renovating the new space, which is 50 percent larger than its current space, at the end of this month. While they intend to move out of the old space on Nov. 1, the business will continue to operate guide service reservations, retail and online shopping leading up to a soft grand opening in the new space before the holidays.
Telluride Outside hired a top merchandizing consultant in the outdoor industry — Chris Frangiosa — to help design the new space.
“This is a chance to step into a space that’s totally new to us and create an impressive retail store, which will not only be a better experience for our customers with a much more comfortable shopping atmosphere, but will also be a better working space for our 20 year-round and 40 seasonal employees,” Duncan said.
He added that there’s something “humbling and special” about moving into one of Telluride’s historic buildings.
“It’s right next to such a grand and historic hotel, which is so vibrant, and we love the central location,” he said. “Plus, it shortens my commute to the Sheridan bar.”
Given that guide services account for more than half its business, Telluride Outside will create a new reservation office and workspace for its employees with new lighting, computers, stand-up desks and phone system.
“The new reservation management platform, which will make us more efficient and modern, will also increase the speed of our communications,” Duncan said. “Adding much better customer service with better online booking capabilities. And we’re launching a new tellurideoutside.com guide service website.”
What’s most important to Telluride Outside, Duncan added, is to run the business “the right way” for both customers and employees.
“The opportunity to remain at the heart of Telluride — physically and in spirit — is all we’ve ever wanted,” he said. “We’re in this for the long run and this all gives us kind of a twinkle in our eye.”
In other business news, across the street from the future Telluride Outside shop, Between the Covers bookstore will also soon move from 224 West Colorado Ave., where the bookshop has operated for decades, to 212 West Colorado Ave. The new digs, where a renovation is currently underway combining the former Zia Sun and Ghost Town spaces, will offer twice as much room for the bookstore, including a coffee shop called Bruno, which may eventually become an evening wine bar, according to owners Jennifer and Brad Ball.