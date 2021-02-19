Owners Chelsey Rajavuori and Matt Guertin opened the Fireweed Cafe & Mercantile on Saturday in Rico. Current hours will run Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with a break from 2:30 to 4 p.m.), and weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Photo by Bria Light/Telluride Daily Planet)