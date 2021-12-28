Since 1897, the Sawpit Mercantile store has been a Down Valley staple. Currently a retail shop, gas station and barbecue joint, the spot has also been a fly shop, tavern, restaurant and real estate office over the years.
Owner Jim Harley purchased the place in 2012, after moving to the area, and made the Sawpit Mercantile into the friendly one-stop shop along Highway 145 to and from Telluride with the help of witty signage and delicious food. But Harley recently decided to sell list the longtime business. The listing price is $995,000. He explained it’s time to move on, and it’s the right time to sell, as business is doing great and there’s room for growth.
“Before I moved to telluride, I was a small business broker in Kentucky. In counseling business owners about putting together an exit strategy, I would often be asked, ‘When is the best time to sell my business?’ My response would be, ‘Sell before you have to sell, and sell when you have a good story to tell.’ I find myself taking my own advice. I don’t have to sell, as revenues are up dramatically, I have a great employee crew, and I have no medical issues that would necessitate a sale,” he explained. “Also, I have a good story to tell — revenues are up, the business is thriving, there are avenues available to increase sales, and I feel I have developed significant area-wide community support and goodwill.
“I am approaching that point in my life when I am more interested in travel and other diversions rather than running a brick-and-mortar operation that requires my daily involvement. I do not intend to retire, but just change my focus going forward.”
Sally Puff Courtney of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty is handling the listing. The sale includes the operating business, all real estate, equipment, inventory and a 30-day transition period, if needed. The real estate component is valued at $750,000, while the business is valued at 245,000.
But the storied history, and the opportunity to add to that, is hard to put a price tag on, Harley explained.
“The thing that initially struck me about Sawpit Mercantile is the history behind the store. I am an American history buff and, when I discovered the store’s history since 1897, I considered myself lucky to be a part of continuing that legacy,” he said.
But it’s not only the place, and its spot in local history, that has made the mercantile an institution. Harley credits the people, both the community and employees, for everything they’ve done over the years.
“The sense of community that the store embraces sets Sawpit Mercantile apart. Many of our customers we see every day, or at least every week, and they are considered a part of the mercantile ‘family.’ Family is one thing you can’t have too much of,” he said. “Not only our customers, but my employees have contributed a lot to the heart of the store. I have been blessed to have a lot of long-term employees that, over the years, have contributed to the success of the store and the feeling that Sawpit Mercantile is a special place that is hard to replicate. I have been lucky to have a core of employees that also care for the store and its meaning to the community and have gone over and beyond to serve our customer base. One of my long-term employees, Lee Crutcher , even participated in saving a life by using his CPR knowledge to resusitate a customer having a cardiac event in our parking lot.”
For those who may not have stopped by the store before, Harley’s banners featuring positive Yelp reviews and the barbecue that’s made daily on site are also reasons it’s become a popular attraction over the past decade.
“I hear comments everyday about our rotation of humorous banners. My intent was to spark an interest in those passing motorists that might pass us and not give it a second thought. I wanted to give them a chuckle and a reason to stop the next time they passed the store. Thus began my roadside banners. I think they’ve been successful,” he said. “The barbecue was a feature driven by necessity. as the store had an under-utilized deck behind the store, and I had begun seeking additional avenues for revenue generation to increase revenues and profits. Even though I had never done it before, I embarked upon smoking meat and taught myself as I went forward learning from failures and listening to customer input. I’m proud to say that the results were positive, and it’s become know locally and regionally as a go to for barbecue that stays true to ‘low and slow’ old-school cooking that produces tender and juicy meat.”
With an extensive background in the hospitality industry, Harley added gas sales make up most of the store’s revenues, but there are several opportunities to expand the business, including participating in Telluride and Ridgway farmers markets, opening a take-out entity in Telluride or offering delivery to Telluride and Mountain Village, increasing catering opportunities, converting the building into more of a dining environment with additional seating, or obtaining a liquor license for the sale of alcohol by the drink in the main building.
For more information about the property, contact Sally Puff Courtney at 970-729-0396, 970-728-3086 or sally@telluridebroker.com.