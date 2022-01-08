Let's start this story with a riddle: What do Mountain Village's Madeline Hotel & Residences, world-famous extreme athletes and wine have in common? Here's a hint: The Auberge Resorts Collection hotel will be hosting a group of such athletes, which also founded the company Revelshine Wines together, for a one-of-a-kind weekend experience Jan. 20-23, in collaboration with event marketing company Eventus Outdoors.
“The curated weekend package will include fireside chats with athletes, an intimate live performance by musician Drew Holcomb, warming meals and athlete-led outdoor pursuits, giving attendees the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to choose from a wide selection of exclusive adventures to experience alongside professionals,” according to a recent Auberge Resorts Collectionnews release.
The weekend will be attended by athletes Holcomb,Jeremy Jones, Michelle Parker, Chris Davenport, Vasu Sojitra, Dane Gudauskas, Patrick Gudauskas, Selema Masekela, Shane Dorian, Tanner Gudauskas, Emily Harrington and Adrien Ballinger, who are also the cofounders of Revelshine Wine, and “all sharing a passion for the great outdoors, thrilling adventure and wine,” the release states.
Multi-sport athlete and world-class freeskier Parker can't wait to get into the San Juans and spend time exploring the area with her fellow athletes and guests alike.
“What I am most looking forward to during this weekend is getting to know the Revelshine community out in the mountains. For me, that is the most intimate environment to make connections and build community,” she told the Daily Planet Thursday. “Guests can look forward to spending time in the mountains with a really incredible group of people, while enjoying good food and wine in an amazing location. This is a truly unique opportunity to play and connect with a special community.”
Weekend activities include ice climbing with guides from Mountain Trip and Harrington and Ballinger; snowshoeing with guides from San Juan Outdoor Adventures Holcomb and Masekela; fat biking with guides from San Juan Outdoor Adventures and Dane and Patrick Gudauskas; side-country skiing with Telluride Mountain guides and Jones and Sojitra; and helicopter-assisted backcountry touring with Helitrax guides and Parker.
Prices for the full weekend package start at $6,500 and includes two nights at the Madeline, airport transfers, private athlete meet-and-greet, cocktail reception, performance by Holcomb, and dinner and snowcat experience with athletes; and exclusive gifts and gear curated by athletes and Outside magazine.
“Spend an evening with world famous athletes exploring the beauty of Telluride. Embark on the ultimate excursion, taking a snowcat to the secluded and stunning Gorrono Ranch, where you'll enjoy a curated evening with world famous athletes, including a gourmet private dinner by Outside Chef Biju (Thomas), live performance by Drew Holcomb and athlete-led talk/fireside chat,” the release explained.
The weekend of enjoying the outdoors and good company is similar to Revelshine Wine's mission of creating quality vino and also keeping the environment in mind. The athlete co-owners vowed to support worthy causes, including 1% for the Planet, Protect Our Winters and Changing Tides Foundation.
The business also adheres to ethical farming practices, recyclability, reducing carbon missions and partnering with organizations that share similar values.
Al la carte full-day athlete adventure experiences are also available, starting at $2,500 for standard activities (ice climbing and snowshoeing) or $1,995 for locals by using the code “LocalRate.” Premium activities (fat biking, side-country skiing and helicopter-assisted backcountry touring) are $3,500 or $2,495 for locals using the code. A snowcat and private dinner experience Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at Gorrono Ranch is also available for $1,500 per person or $695 by using the code.
For more information about Revelshine Wines, visit revelshinewines.com.
Space is limited for the adventure weekend. For booking information, visit aubergeresorts.com/madeline/experiences/eventus or contact experience curator Tracy Remelius at Tracy.Remelius@aubergeresorts.com.