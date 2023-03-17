Telluride Brewing is canning up some community

Collaboration is a main focus for Telluride Brewing’s brewmaster Chris Fish. A recent project with a big-name California brewery, a new pairing with a new Colorado brew pub, plus a community event are all on tap for the local company.
“That’s the cool thing about our industry,” said Fish, who is also cofounder of Telluride Brewing with Tommy Thatcher. “We love to collaborate. It might happen over friendship, a love for each other’s beer, or a conversation at a festival or bar.”
A mutual appreciation for each other’s beer was what set a recent project in motion with AleSmith in San Diego, California, said Fish. The two breweries created “about 90 barrels, in draft and 16-ounce can four-packs of West Peak West Coast Style IPA,” he said. "That was one of the biggest batches I’ve ever brewed.”
Most of West Peak, released in February, is gone, but it's still available — for now — in the Lawson Hill tap room, Fish said.
“It was pretty rad and quite an honor to be invited to go out and make beer with those guys," he added. “I’d love to collaborate again.”
"We invite people to collaborate with us all the time," he continued. "We're canning right now with Live Slow Brewing in Wheat Ridge. It’s not even open yet."
The brewery plans to open later this spring and will be part bowling alley and part brewery.
“We’re really excited about this whole concept,” Live Slow Brewery CEO and General Manager Joe Malouff said. “We’ll be the first bowling alley brewery in Colorado, and so far we’ve only found three others in the whole country.”
Malouff co-owns the brewery with Alan Simons, who is the head brewer and was last at Backcountry Brewing in Frisco.
The soon-to-be-released collaboration brew from Telluride Brewing and Live Slow is a West Coast Style IPA named “Long time Coming.”
"The label fits right into our already playful lineup of seasonal beers. Keep an eye out for a retro style drawing of someone catching a swift punch to the face," said Megan Pittenger of Telluride Brewing’s marketing team.
The new collaboration will be released on March 25 at the annual Collaboration Beer Fest in Denver at the Westminster Westin Hotel, hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild. According to the festival’s website, there will be 175 breweries attending and 125 beers released.
“There’s obviously a lot of beer fests out there these days,” said Fish, “but this one is a super cool festival.”
The brew will also be released statewide in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, and will be available on tap locally at Telluride Brewing in Lawson Hill and in Mountain Village.
The biggest collaboration that Telluride Brewing has done, as far as the number of breweries involved, was with three others: Mountain Sun Brewing in Boulder, where Fish first trained, and with Oskar Blues and Cannonball Creek, Front Range breweries whose brewmasters also “graduated” from Mountain Sun.
Last year, Telluride Brewing partnered with two other local breweries — Stronghouse Brew Pub and Smuggler Union Brew Pub — to create a special beer for Telluride’s Blues and Brews festival.
Community collaboration will be happening right here in Telluride over Telski’s closing weekend, Pittenger said.
“We’ll soon be sharing information about the Second Annual Goose Chase Scavenger Hunt, as well as a new beer to celebrate the closing weekend festivities,” she said. “We've been collaborating with the resort, Wagner Skis, local artist Brandon Berkel and others to add to the fun. Stay tuned to our social media channels to stay up to date on what's to come."