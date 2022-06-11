The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) is continuing to work on and assess accessibility for elderly and disabled riders.
Transportation consulting firm Fehr & Peers is helping the effort. More meetings with community members are being planned, SMART Operations Manager Kari Distefano explained during Thursday’s afternoon regular meeting during her May operations update.
“What we’ve been working on is the senior and disabled transit service road map. … Part of the original intergovernmental agreement, SMART was tasked with long-term planning, and that included the provision of specialized services that included transit,” she explained. “In order to fulfill that obligation, we hired Fehr & Peers, they’re a transportation consulting firm, to help us identify gaps in that service and help us create a map to support existing services and perhaps add some marketing. We are still in the information gathering period, and we have been talking to stakeholders, including All Points Transit, the county social services, Region 10 and even food bank operators.”
SMART could consider expanding services or bolstering existing routes, depending on community feedback received during the process. Distefano explained Fehr & Peers is coming up with a survey of options for potential riders that will be shared during the West End’s senior luncheons, which recently restarted after being put on hold during the pandemic.
“One of the things that keeps coming to the forefront is that there’s a big unmet need, however, the people who need it aren’t getting the information they’re needing. This came up when we were planning our community meetings. I felt like I covered quite a few bases reaching out to people, and indeed we got an interesting smattering of people, but we did not get the people who I think we really need to talk to, which is the seniors themselves,” she added. “The challenge with that is we’re not sure how they’re getting their information. A lot of them, especially in the West End, have limited internet. There are just some people who aren’t as used to finding information online as some of the rest of us are. At any rate, what we’ve come up with to try to get in touch with those people is we’re going to attend the senior luncheons, which fortunately started up again. That’ll be the next step.”
Harvey Mogenson, SMART board member and Mountain Village Council member, wondered if it’s a matter of marketing the services more in certain areas, particularly the West End, in letting people who may benefit from SMART services know about it.
“What we’ve heard is they just don’t know that All Points is available,” Distefano explained. “I do think there’s a dearth of information in the West End about our services.”
Other factors that will be taken into consideration as such services are being considered are overall travel time and the length of stops, she added.
As far as month-to-month ridership, the new Norwood route, which arrives in Telluride at 11 a.m. and heads back to Norwood at 11:30 p.m., is being used more and more. Accommodating service industry workers who live in Norwood, but work in Telluride was the idea for adding the additional bus.
“That’s picking up, and that’s really good news. People are starting to use it,” Distefano said.
The Rico route, however, isn’t being used all that much, which is puzzling, she added.
“I continue to be somewhat concerned about Rico. It’s still lower than we like,” she said.
According to the American Community Survey, only 4 percent of Rico residents use public transportation, while 56.8 percent are community “probably to Telluride,” Distefano explained.
Joe Dillsworth, SMART board vice chair and Rico town trustee, explained marketing and the $3 fare, though not necessarily too pricey, may be contributing to the low ridership numbers.
“I think doing some outreach, especially right now with gas prices staying high, would be beneficial. I’ve had some people approach me about fares. I know $3 isn’t a lot, but if you have multiple people in a family riding, it adds up,” he said.
The Norwood route is $2, and Rico is about five miles closer to Telluride, so decreasing the fare is something SMART may consider moving forward.
“I know we’re splitting hairs, but this is something that people have approached me about,” Dillsworth said.
In other SMART news, the board began the meeting by unanimously approving a lease extension for Telluride CrossFit and Telluride Gymnastics — the two businesses that are currently in the reecently purchased SMART building at 137 Society Drive. The current subleasing tenant at 135 Society Drive, ProSet Construction, is set to take over the remainder of the lease.
“It’s one action, but two things are going to happen when you take action on it. Number one, we’re going to extend the lease downstairs of 137 Society Drive, the CrossFit gym and gymnastics academy, for a year out to the end of June 2024. We did discuss that briefly at the last meeting. We got CDOT’s concurrence to do it, which was kind of lynchpin, so they came through and are going to allow us to do that,” SMART Executive Director David Averill explained. “The other piece is the current tenant of the upstairs of 135 Society Drive wants out of that lease for various reasons and wants to have ProSet Construction take over the remainder of the term. Pro Set is already in there.”