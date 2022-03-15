Two Telluride restaurants — La Cocina de Luz and the Butcher and the Baker — have joined an effort to remove carbon from the atmosphere and restore healthy soil to Colorado farms. The movement, Restore Colorado, a table-to-farm movement, is from the non-profit Zero Foodprint (ZFP).
"Telluride boasts a lot of incredible restaurants and leaders and can improve food systems through this Table to Farm movement. If every person, business, and community took responsibility — even just at the level of one percent for (the) climate — that would be enough to solve the entire crisis and lower global temperatures, according to Project Drawdown," said ZFP Executive Director Anthony Myint.
The way the movement works: one percent of every purchase from a business goes towards ZFP. The non-profit then distributes grants to eligible local farmers. The goal is to have farmers use their land for regenerative farming, a type of agriculture that helps reverse climate change by restoring soil diversity and rebuilding soil organic matter. These actions result in an improved water cycle and leverage the power of photosynthesis in plants to minimize the carbon cycle. However, regenerative farming is expensive, especially when it comes to the initial costs.
The movement was introduced to Lucas Price, the chef, owner, and founder of La Cocina de Luz restaurant, by Kris Holstrom, who then introduced Price to Myint.
After watching the movie "Don't Look Up," Price was inspired to "do something."
"It doesn't benefit my food so much, but it really benefits Restore Colorado,” which advocates for committing “one percent to restorative agriculture in the state of Colorado," added Price.
At the local bar and restaurant association meeting, ZFP presented Restore Colorado to local business owners. Megan Ossola, the owner and operator of Butcher and the Baker, was in attendance. After the meeting, Ossola said, she "jumped on board."
As a restaurant owner and farmer, Ossola is more than aware of the negative impact restaurants can have on the environment and the quality of food.
"One of the biggest issues when it comes to climate is the equipment that's required for harvesting, and then the distances our food travels, and then also just pulling so much out of the soil to feed people. It's really extracted a lot of the nutrients but not replaced them," Ossola explained.
The Butcher and the Baker began participating in the program in February. B & B has taken steps to reduce its carbon impact and footprint and to try and be as environmentally conscious as possible, Ossola said. For example, the restaurant composts, buys organic, and supports local farms. Ossola said the staff reception’s to ‘Restore’ has been great.
"It helps everybody feel like they're participating in a solution, which is refreshing," she said.
Ossola has a farm near Montrose and is excited about the possibility that her farm could be eligible to receive grant funds from the organization.
According to Myint, the ZFP has awarded 11 grants to Colorado farmers. To date, 30 Colorado restaurants have joined the movement, with a goal of 50 total members by the summer. With over 30 million acres of farms and ranches, Myint explained, Colorado is the perfect state to restore carbon and grow healthier food.
"The optimistic thing about regenerative agriculture is that we can remove carbon from the atmosphere, storing it as healthy soil while growing more nutritious food and improving resilience, water conservation, and farmer prosperity," added Myint.
For local businesses thinking about joining the Restore Colorado movement, Ossola said the systems ZFP has put in place make it easy to participate. At the end of the month, restaurants send in a report to the organization. While 1 percent doesn't seem like a lot, it makes a big difference.
"We've created a network of partners including the CO Dept of Agriculture that makes it possible to send a dollar or even a penny to build healthy soil. And then our team works with you to train staff and tell the story," said Myint. "Most of the participating businesses are saving the planet and gaining customers for $0 through simple optional fees, so it's a win-win-win. Most chefs and operators are nervous until they begin, and then customers are asking to do even more.”