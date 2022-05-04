Forbes Travel Guide — the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas — recently announced its 2022 Star Awards, and the Madeline Hotel & Residences in Mountain Village received a Five-Star designation, the highest Forbes Travel Guide rating possible. The Auberge Resorts Collection hotel is the only property to receive such a ranking in Telluride. Announced on ForbesTravelGuide.com, the chic mountain resort was recognized for its exceptional hospitality, personalized guest service, recent property-wide transformation and vibrant new restaurant in the Timber Room. The resort is one of just three Five-Star Colorado properties included on the 2022 Forbes list, and the only newcomer in the state to receive the accolade.
“This recognition is the result of our team’s passion to exceed guest expectations and their commitment to provide a memorable experience that cannot be found anywhere else in the world,” Madeline General Manager Bryan Woody said. “We are honored to receive this prestigious Five-Star recognition from Forbes Travel Guide for the first time in Madeline’s history.”
Woody added that he was “overjoyed” when he first heard the news and thanked the entire Madeline staff for their efforts.
“Forbes Five-Star is the pinnacle of achievement for hoteliers across the world and each member of our dedicated team worked cohesively to achieve this goal,” he said.
As a world-renowned leader in the travel industry, Forbes Travel Guide releases prestigious annual Star Ratings recognizing the top international luxury hotels, restaurants and spas based on rigorous, anonymous professional performance evaluations of up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best luxury experiences. Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through the guide’s independent inspection process, according to the website.
That’s to say, the Madeline’s rating was based upon hundreds of objective standards.
“Telluride’s only Five-Star winner emerged from a renovation last year with a contemporary alpine vibe in its 83 accommodations and new amenities, like Timber Room, an indoor-outdoor après ski lounge with whiskey cocktails, an alfresco pool and dining terrace with sweeping mountain vistas. But it’s not just a ski destination — come for the Alpine Cookout, a summertime celebration of Southwestern cuisine. The July 2 chef lineup features Salt Lake City’s Viet Pham, Dallas’ Dean Fearing, Phoenix’s Mark Tarbell and Santa Fe’s Mark Kiffin,” Forbes Travel Guide Editor Jennifer Kester wrote regarding the award.
Last spring, the resort unveiled 83 transformed guestrooms designed by Liubasha Rose of Rose Ink Workshop, as well as modern new public spaces, including Timber Room, a vibrant new indoor-outdoor bar and lounge that has been recognized as one of best outdoors bars in the U.S. The resort also introduced Alpine Swim Club, an exclusive and awe-inspiring new swim club and dining terrace.
“We have received wonderful feedback from both returning guests and new, all of whom have been receptive to the new look and feel of the property. Rose Ink Workshop did an incredible job creating a modern approach to luxury mountain living,” Woody said. “The transformation has truly solidified Madeline’s position as one of the top mountain resorts in the world. Our new indoor-outdoor après ski bar and lounge, Timber Room, has also been a huge hit with guests and has become the social heart of Mountain Village.”
To complement its physical transformation, the Madeline debuted new, one-of-a-kind experiences for guests, inviting travelers to bring home stories of unforgettable luxury adventures in the Rocky Mountains. This summer, the property will host its second annual Alpine Cookout, featuring chefs Fearing, Tarbell, Kiffin and Pham. The chefs will collaborate with Madeline Executive Chef Bill Greenwood. Guests can also choose from a variety of adventure-focused and unique summer experiences, including a soar and raft package, foraging excursion and wildcrafting cocktails class.
The 83-room and 71-residence hotel blends Auberge’s distinctive flair for authentic and elevated experiences with the local flavor of the destination. Surrounded on three sides by the 14,000-foot peaks of the San Juan Mountains, Madeline features both guest rooms and suites, as well as one-to-four-bedroom residential condominiums.
Amenities also include ski-in/ski-out access in town, slope side ski valet, an alpine-inspired spa and salon, The Madeline Ice Rink, and a personal training studio. Mountain dining options also include signature restaurant Black Iron Kitchen + Bar. For more information, visit aubergeresorts.com/Madeline, or follow Madeline Hotel & Residences on Facebook or Instagram (@MadelineAuberge).