Teen takes over Discovery Map of the San Juans

In today’s world, people are flooded with marketing pop-ups and brand advertisements on social media. Unlike these fleeting impressions, Discovery Map still focuses on physical paper. The company sells local street maps which include listings for local businesses, offering visitors opportunities to seek out restaurants and shops.
Discovery Map’s unconventional focus attracted an unexpected new owner. Last summer, Ethan Unverferth, 16, a high school student from Ouray, purchased the San Juans franchise with his father, Patrick Unverferth.
“I work in a local grocery store, so I meet a lot of local business owners through that experience. And it's shown me the need for something like this: a form of low-cost, local marketing,” Unverferth told the Planet.
Unverferth received a $1,500 micro-grant from the Ouray Economic Development Committee, which he plans to use to develop more accurate and engaging maps for local visitors.
The Ouray micro-grants are an initiative started last year to help local businesses and entrepreneurs improve operations, develop new revenue streams or start new projects.
“It's really a unique thing to see kids like Ethan taking advantage of their surroundings and how special it is to grow up in a small community. As a younger individual, you can put yourself out there and start making some progress,” Tom Fedel, owner of Ouray Grocery and member of the Ouray Economic Development Committee, told the Daily Planet.
Unverferth’s passion and dedication inspired the committee, according to Fedel.
“Ethan has a unique case because he's obviously a younger gentleman, showing a lot of initiative, and a lot of drive and motivation to succeed,” he said.
Unverferth first became interested in Discovery Map on a family trip in Kennebunk, Maine. The concept seemed like a worthy project back home in Ouray. After contacting the company, Unverferth learned that the owner of the local San Juans franchise was considering selling.
When buying the San Juans business, the Unverferth family came out to Vermont to meet with Peter Hans, CEO of Discovery Map. Hans was curious about Ethan Unverferth’s mission to start a business at the age of 16.
“It's a little unusual and a little surprising. But in my experience so far, he's a really smart kid and a really good kid. So he's been great for the team to work with,” Hans told the Planet.
Since Unverferth is homeschooled, his schedule is flexible, so he is able to juggle his education and business operations. Unverferth usually does his schoolwork in the morning and then works on Discovery Map business afterwards.
The San Juans region encompasses Telluride, Mountain Village, Ouray and Montrose, and Unverferth has been working with local businesses across the area, building personal connections.
“So far, the response I've had has been great. Everyone has been really interested in it, and they're really supportive,” Unverferth said.
For Fedel, Discovery Map has added value to the local economy because it incorporates multiple locations and cross-town advertising.
“The product that Ethan's kicking out spans multiple communities so that people that come here are able to see more than just what's in one community,” Fedel said.
For advertising sales, Unverferth goes door-to-door, pitching Discovery Map and the draw of paper ads.
“The biggest difference with Discovery Map is that the ads are really based on visitor experience. Our goal is to provide a good time to the visitors when they come to the region,” Unverferth said.
Hans agreed, noting that digital ads have a brief impression.
“They certainly have a place no doubt, but they're just not that valuable. And I like to believe that print impressions are much more valuable,” he said.
Fedel noted that the business could expand to the digital space but agreed that businesses have to be much more intentional about where they place physical ads.
“I'm a lot more selective in where I put my money for paper advertising. And one of the things about Discovery Maps that stuck out to me was that cross-community advertising,” Fedel said. “I'll be interested to see how Ethan chooses to grow the company and how much of a digital footprint it takes. That’s the cool thing — he gets to decide how he grows his business.”
Aside from advertisements, the maps, created with a designer from Vermont, offer a nice local souvenir and something to collect when people visit new places or return to old favorites.
For more information, visit discoverymap.com/san-juans-co.