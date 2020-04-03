When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Unless you’re out of lemons, aren’t keen on going to the grocery store — a pandemic and shelter-in-place orders make that understandable — and, well, you just don’t feel like getting dressed. Lemonade can still happen by ordering your groceries online and having them delivered.
As a result of public health department orders to stay put and limit excursions to high traffic areas like grocery stores, two new services have bloomed and another established service is busier than ever. And, according to recent notices from public health officials, trips to Montrose — a Telluride routine — are strongly discouraged.
One of the two new services comes from Telluride Express’s Director of Business, Sutton Schuler. She hatched the idea of running errands for those abiding advice to not leave the county, and went fishing on social media. Would people use such a service? The answer, she said was resounding “yes.” The service will pick up goods from “anywhere you can shop online and prepay,” including City Market (use their ClickList service), Target, Walgreens and Walmart, and other stores.
“Don’t hesitate to approach us,” Schuler said. “We want to provide as much assistance as we can.”
Not only was Schuler motivated to provide a service for the community, but Telluride Express has a fleet of drivers idled as a result of limited public transportation services.
“We’d like to be able to keep our drivers employed during this time,” she said. “And we want to provide a safe way for people to get what they need.”
And for those concerned about the possible spread of the novel coronavirus, Schuler said that though the drivers are taking risks, there is less exposure to other people as they are clad in gloves, masks and given a wellness and temperature check before being allowed to turn the ignition.
Home deliveries will be made in Telluride and Mountain Village, though as demand increases, Telluride Express will consider outlying communities, as well. Drivers need simply drop groceries on your doorstep in bags or in coolers you leave out for frozen and perishable goods.
The trips to Montrose will run Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. To make a reservation, call 970-728-6000. There are delivery fees.
Ghost Pocket Kitchen isn’t necessarily new on the scene, but their idea to provide groceries is, like Schuler’s, in response to community need.
Geneva Shaunette is a co-owner of the shared commercial kitchen space in Ilium Valley with Elena Levin and Laura Shaunette. The three came to the conclusion to include providing groceries to locals when they realized they had “so much storage.”
“We want to fill in the gap with Vicki’s Fresh Food Movement deliveries,” Geneva said. “We’ll be focusing on healthy and organic pantry items and frozen foods” with a focus on vegan and vegetarian meals and ingredients. As a result of interrupted and delayed supply chains, there have been challenges in procuring items like toilet paper, paper towels and other homecare products, but the team asks for patience while they try to expand beyond food.
Like other delivery services, the idea is to prevent people from driving to Montrose.
“It will be cheaper to shop with us,” she said.
The service, she added, “will be easy and safe.” Ghost Pocket Kitchen & Supply will deliver to Telluride and Mountain Village with expanded services to Lawson Hill, Ophir and San Bernardo, depending on demand. Or, pick up at the Ilium facility can be done with minimal human contact.
Shaunette said the company is working on grants so that they can potentially offer delivery for free.
To order go to ghostpocketkitchen.com and click on Ghost Pocket Supply.
The elder statesman of grocery delivery service is Clark’s Market, though up until now, their clientele has largely been vacationers and second homeowners who want to roll into town and settle in to a condo or home with a full refrigerator. Clark’s manager, Mike Jackman, said things have changed.
“Now it’s an older age group that are afraid to leave the house,” Jackman said. And since coronavirus precautions are being taken, prepaid orders are simply left on a customer’s porch, rather than have delivery personnel put items away for you.
The Clark’s service is “looking to ratchet it up even more,” Jackman said, noting the service is currently being used twice as much as ever, particularly as town enters into its traditional off-season.
“It could be a whole other department, but we just don’t have the people,” he said, adding that they are hiring.
To order online got to clarksmarket.com. To apply for a job, call 970-728-3124.