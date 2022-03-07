Diversifying its reach and ability to serve Telluride-based buyers and sellers who may also have interest in other Colorado premier mountain resort communities, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Telluride has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, which is owned by Vail-based Michael Slevin, according to a news release.
Family owned and operated by the Slevin family for 51 years, the addition of the Telluride office expands Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ residential and vacation home services to 12 offices in 10 communities. The company’s presence spans from Summit to Eagle counties and into the Western Slope, including Montrose, Grand Junction Gypsum, Eagle, Edwards, Avon, Beaver Creek, Vail, Lionshead and Breckenridge, with a total of more than 140 broker associates.
Led by local real estate expert Mary Campbell, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Telluride office is conveniently located in Mountain Village.
“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties brings Industry-leading technology, luxury marketing, and tools to enhance our ability service our clients with a high standard of service,” Campbell said.
“The addition of our new Telluride office allows us to continue to better serve the needs and interests of buyers and sellers looking to relocate or add an additional home in one of Colorado’s premier resort areas,” Slevin said. “We have experienced considerable growth and interest in mountain real estate and are delighted to add the Telluride office to our company."
Now in its 51st year, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties is a member of the national brand named by Fortune magazine as the No. 6 World’s Most Admired Company, as well as the 2020 Harris Poll EquiTrend Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year and Most Trusted Real Estate Brand. Ranked among the top 600 RISMedia Power Brokers in the U.S., and among the top 40 firms in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network of nearly 1,500 offices, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties works with buyers and sellers on the purchase and sale of homes, condominiums, and land, and is also a leader in vacation rental services and fractional ownership opportunities.