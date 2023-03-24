Make a dash to shop on Sunday at Second Chance Thrift Shop or you will have to wait a couple of months.
Second Chance Thrift Shop will temporarily close on Monday and reopen Memorial Day weekend with a new interior redesign, Second Chance Humane Society has announced.
Located at 335 W. Colorado Ave. in Telluride, Second Chance Thrift Shop takes in gently used items to resell. Profits from sales in the shop go toward supporting animal care and services with the Second Chance Humane Society.
Annie Guion is the interim executive director at Second Chance Humane Society while the search is underway for a new director.
Guion, who hails from Vermont, said she is inspired by the connection that happens between people and animals. Her rescues include a dog named Arfur, a cat named Kody and a horse, Hannah.
“I think animals bring out the better nature of people,” Guion said. “I know a lot of people who go into animal welfare strictly for the animals. For me, it’s the human-animal bond.”
Second Chance Thrift Shop will not be accepting donations of goods and clothing during the closure, Guion said. Donations will resume when the shop reopens.
Sales of donated items support Second Chance Humane Society “taking in stray, abandoned and surrendered animals, providing affordable veterinary care and spay/neuter services, transporting adoptable animals from shelters where they face euthanasia due to time or space issues, a pet food pantry and more,” a news release said.
Guion said the redesign of Second Chance Thrift Shop will create a more open space for adoption events, vaccine clinics and fundraising.
“We’re going to empty the store; we’re going to paint the walls. We are going to be pulling up old carpet,” she said.
The redesign will bring new racks and display cases to the floor. There will not be as many clothing racks as before, Guion said. As for the painting, Guion said an interior designer is going to give some advice and help select the new color.
“It will be lighter and brighter,” Guion said. “Our store manager, Laura DePalma, is involved and she is excited. A team of staff is weighing in.”
The grand reopening, and more details about the changes coming to Second Chance Thrift Shop, will be announced later in May.
“Second Chance is grateful for the support of the town and its residents for so many years,” the news release said. “Working together we can improve the lives of pets and the people who love them.”
The items accepted for donation and sale items on the floor will continue to be gently used men’s and women’s clothing, furniture, jewelry, and art.
“We have a pretty extensive offering of used skis and boots and snowshoes,” Guion said.
Furniture includes tables, chairs and bureaus. Guion said jewelry is “anything from costume to fine Native American jewelry.”
In the art realm, Second Chance Thrift Shop will continue to take donations and resell “fine art of all kinds, prints, posters, oil paintings and watercolors,” she said.
“We really appreciate the support of Telluride residents to donate to the shop and also shop at the shop,” Guion said. “It makes a difference for animals in need.”
The plan for the Memorial Day weekend grand opening is to have food, swag and pet adoptions in the new redesigned shop.
“The closure will allow for deep cleaning, painting, and a refocusing of the shop to better reflect the mission of Second Chance Humane Society, to better serve the community and to optimize funds raised to help pets and people in need,” the news release said.
For more information, secondchancehumane.org.