After a year of construction, Alchemy Salon, located on the ground level of the Cimarron Plaza at the base of Lift 7, is open for business. For years, owner McKenzy Brown scoured the real estate landscape across town in hopes of making her dream come true: To own and operate her own hair salon.
Brown purchased the 700-square-foot commercial space in November 2020.
“It was a slow process to remodel the space,” she said. “There was carpet, and the lighting was aggressively dark. With the building boom, everyone needed construction work done, so the only people who could get the work done were ourselves, through sweat equity.”
As she started her career in hair styling, Brown bounced from San Francisco to Los Angeles before landing in San Diego, where she “found an amazing cutting specialist and a great school.” Eventually, she moved to and secured her stylist license in Colorado, landing a job at Bliss, a local hair salon on Main Street, where she worked for owner Rebecca Messier for nearly six years.
“Rebecca was an amazing boss who definitely gave me a lot of tools and a foundation to follow my dreams,” Brown said. “My vision is to create a space where we can all bring clients in and talk together and be a team and support and learn from each other. But also, at the end of the day, we have the flexibility to create lifestyles that support our families.”
Stylist Kate Newell, who earned her stylist credentials at the original Aveda Institute in Minneapolis, also worked at Bliss for nearly a decade.
“I thought to myself, this is so cool. I love it,” she remembered, peeking into the windows of Brown’s emerging salon. “I wanted to switch things up a little and be my own boss, and McKenzy was able to offer me that because at Alchemy, we’re each subcontractors.”
Last spring, Brown and Newell began taking clients at the new salon space, which offers three stylist stations, each with a plush pleather chair that faces a large mirror hung against clean white walls with rustic wood utensil cabinets. There are two sink stations, a light and airy waiting lounge with comfortable chairs, and shelves of hair products that line floor-to-ceiling windows.
The salon officially celebrated its grand opening in mid-November, when Amy Tackett, who earned her cutting credentials in Albuquerque and Boulder and also worked for Bliss for nearly 15 years, joined the team.
Alchemy offers an assortment of coloring and lightening services, including balayage, foils and root touch-ups; haircutting for men, women and children; blowouts, styling and conditioning; and straightening and smoothing treatments.
All three stylists appreciate the accessible and free parking that Alchemy’s location on the Cimmaron Plaza offers.
“It’s lovely down here,” Brown said.
“And it’s nice and quiet. I don’t hear trucks going by,” Tackett added.
“There’s also less foot traffic coming in, and when you’re operating without a receptionist and don’t have someone to sell product, that means less interruption,” Newell said.
“In the summer Kate and I ate lunch outside in the plaza every day. It’s a peaceful oasis, which is rare in Telluride,” Brown added. “Now, if only someone would open a coffee shop down here … ”
“ … Or a burrito window,” Newell said.
Over the years, all three stylists have attended continuing education and training programs together in Phoenix, Houston, LA and Boulder to learn the newest tricks and techniques of the trade. In December they attended a balayage hair color technique class in Grand Junction and will attend another training somewhere this fall.
Alchemy is also a certified dealer for a full line of Davines, a hair products company based out of Parma, Italy.
“Davines is an awesome company that started as a small farm and now has become a sort of science lab where they combine their farm goods with technology to create beautiful color and products for stronger, healthier hair,” Brown explained. “Each of the retail shampoos and conditioners have a specific job. Whether you’re looking for smoothing to curling, Davines has it all.”
With flexible schedules, all three stylists work some weekends and some weekdays to fill bookings, which are all made online.
“That’s the best part of being a subcontractor,” Tackett said. “I can decide, I want to work this day and I’ll put myself in. Or if I have clients and I can’t get them in, I can work half a day. I like that flexibility.”
Moving forward, Brown hopes to hire one or two more stylists so that the new salon space is optimally filled and busy on a daily basis.
“I feel really confident with McKenzy as our leader,” said Newell, reaching down to scratch Alchemy’s mascot, a friendly white Pyrenees mix named Hank. “With her management and communication skills, it makes it an easy place to work.”
For more information about Alchemy Salon and to book an appointment, go to alchemytelluride.com.