After a fast and successful construction start, with the winter season approaching, the Wetterhorn Homes affordable-housing development will take a pause until February. Construction will begin again in February and the factory-built homes will arrive on-site in March, according to a recent news release.
The Ridgway Wetterhorn Homes broke ground in September. After a year of community input, planning, funding raising and town review, the 14-residence Wetterhorn Homes neighborhood is currently completing town sewer and water infrastructure installation. Wetterhorn Homes is the second project of Rural Homes, a nonprofit developer of deed-restricted workforce housing in southwestern Colorado. The developer's first project, Norwood’s Pinion Park, is scheduled to hand over keys to new homeowners starting in January 2023.
The Wetterhorn Homes, located on North Laura Street between Otto and Fredrick streets, will build 14 affordable deed-restricted, single-family homes available for sale to qualified residents. The Wetterhorn Homes neighborhood will include two-bedroom-two-bath and three-bedroom-three-bathroom homes that range from 1,000 square feet to 1,600 square feet. Homes will include preinstalled access to fiber broadband, efficient air source heat-pump air heating and cooling systems, rooftop solar systems, energy star certified GE appliances, and easy installation of electric vehicle charging for off-street parking spaces and garages. Homes will be priced for the local workforce and will range from the mid-$200,000s into the $400,000s.
Interested buyers can get more information on the project, review the deed restriction qualifications and sign up as an interested buyer to receive regular updates at wetterhornhomesridgway.co.
Rural Homes is addressing the housing crisis locally with an innovative approach to building homes priced for the local workforce’s area median household income. This approach attacks the underlying cost of building homes by acquiring donated land and combining that with low-cost financing and efficient factory-built home construction. In the case of Wetterhorn Homes in Ridgway, an anonymous donation from a Ridgway local enabled the purchase of the land. Low-cost construction financing has been raised from local donors and statewide foundations, along with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and Division of Housing. The Town of Ridgway has been a key supporter from the beginning of the project including critical financial support to make the homes affordable.
“There are 10-plus developers in Ridgway trying to build market-based housing, and the market prices have exploded,” Rural Homes Manager Paul Major has said. “We anticipate that we’ll have a lot more demand than supply.”
Housing dynamics in Ridgway are different from those in Norwood. Where Norwood is a rural, ranching community, Ridgway is quickly evolving into a rural tourist and resort community.
Award-winning factory home builder Fading West is leading the new home factory construction evolution on the Western Slope with a climate controlled, factory environment using digital designs approaches, laser measuring saws, engineered lumber and highly trained production trade professionals. The result is a better built home that result in maintaining value over generations and lower ownership costs for the homeowner. Using traditional wood-framed construction, the factory uses stringent quality control approaches utilizes independent third-party inspection. Homes are inspected by both the State of Colorado and local inspectors and designed to exceed building codes and international construction ratings.
All the Wetterhorn Homes will be deed restricted for the local workforce. Buyers will be selected through a lottery, which will be held in the spring of 2023. Home buyer move-in is schedule for late Spring 2023. Potential buyers must include a mortgage pre-qualification from their mortgage lender in order to complete the lottery application.
While high mortgage interest rates are headlining the news, Wetterhorn Homes has partnerships to assist interested buyers with down payment assistance and specialized mortgage products. For more information on down payment assistance and mortgage products, visit wetterhornhomesridgway.co/mortgage-products.
ABOUT RURAL HOMES
Rural Homes is a subsidiary of the nonprofit Paradox Community Trust. Currently, Rural Homes has two projects under construction in Norwood and Ridgway, and planning to construct neighborhoods in Ouray and Naturita, which combined, will bring over 100 affordable homes to the region in coming years. The Paradox Community Trust is a supporting organization of the Telluride Foundation, which is a community foundation based in southwestern Colorado that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development, and social enterprises. For more information, send an email to info@ruralhomesproject.co, or visit the website at ruralhomes.co.