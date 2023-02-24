Telluride is a unique place for many reasons, but the outsized number of uber-talented people in this tiny town surely has to be one of them.
Stand in line at the market or post office and you could be rubbing shoulders with world-class athletes, award-winning writers, artists and musicians, renowned scientists, and more.
A case in point?
Eliza Gavin, chef and owner at 221 South Oak.
Gavin, who worked at the fine-dining restaurant for a season before purchasing it in 2000, was trained at the Culinary Institute of America and later at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.
She appeared on Season 10 of Bravo’s “Top Chef” television program, has written three cookbooks and taken part in a number of high-profile stages, where she worked in some of the most prominent settings in the world, like Arzak, the Basque restaurant that is considered one the world’s best; in Los Angeles with Michelin-starred chef Michael Voltaggio; and, again in L.A., with fellow “Top Chef” alum C.J. Jacobson.
The best part?
Gavin happily shares her culinary knowledge and experience via her popular cooking classes, which she teaches at her restaurant, passing to her students the recipes, flavors and techniques that have made the 221 kitchen so popular for so many years.
“We set up our classes in the dining room and they are purely demonstration,” Gavin said, adding that the vibe is friendly and relaxed. “We have everyone at a big table, so a lot of people will make friends at our classes.”
Each class involves 14 courses, with the time of year and seasonal availability of ingredients influencing the menu.
Luke LaFemina, 221 South Oak’s general manager and a level two sommelier, is part of the experience, pairing 10 of the courses with different wines.
“I stand up front and I demonstrate a dish and then once it’s ready, we serve it,” she explained. “Then Luke will pair a wine and talk a little bit about the wine.”
She added, chuckling, “It’s only 10 wines, because when we get to the dessert course, we just serve port — by then, after 14 courses, they can’t take anymore.”
To add to the fun and interest, at the beginning of each class, Gavin teaches her students how to saber a bottle of Champagne, with one student per class performing the eye-catching technique.
Gavin has been teaching for 20 years and said that her attendees range from novices to skilled home cooks, as well as groups of family or friends, bridal parties, birthday celebrants and more.
“Oh gosh, with the classes, which can be private, we’ve done a ton of bridal brunches, birthday parties, even a beautiful celebration of life for the family of a woman who had passed,” Gavin said.
Gavin joked that the purpose of her classes is to make sure “everyone leaves full. We have just three rules: no driving afterwards, elastic-waist pants and no dinner reservations for that evening.”
She added, “Really, though, I want to teach them new techniques, techniques that they haven’t seen before, and new ingredients. I want them to know how they can do these dishes at home.”
Gavin noted that participants should expect to receive recipes and take lots of notes, if they want.
“Longtime students of ours, a couple, signed up for a class recently,” she said. “I wondered what I could teach them that they hadn’t already done — they had really taken a lot of classes over the years — and they showed me their ‘database’ of all the classes they had taken and the recipes they had learned from us.”
If she has enough interested students for a given class, Gavin said she can adapt the menu to be vegan or vegetarian, or to account for allergies and other dietary restrictions.
“That is no problem for us,” she said.
Gavin also emphasized that the classes are a 221 South Oak team effort.
“I have an enormous team helping me with this — the team prepping the night before and then two people supporting me behind the scenes during the class,” she said. “It makes everything go smoothly.”
Local Maureen Pelisson has attended Gavin’s classes and said that she “learned that cooking doesn’t have to be intimidating. We watched Eliza weave simple ingredients into amazing dishes. And I loved her energy and humor; she made the class interesting and fun and accessible for even everyday cooks like myself.”
The executive director of nonprofit One to One Mentoring, Tara Kelley, praised Gavin for donating classes to local mentees and mentors.
“It was amazing, and the kids loved it,” she said. “Eliza was very generous.”
Kelley is also an avid home cook and has taken one of Gavin’s classes.
“Eliza was very informative about every course and cooked everything to order right in front of us,” Kelley said “She asked the class a lot of questions to keep everyone involved. I loved it and I learned a lot. I can't wait to take another class.”
Through the end of the season, Eliza Gavin’s classes at 221 South Oak will be held on Friday, and then March 9, 16, 23 and 30 (all Thursdays). For more, visit 221southoak.com.