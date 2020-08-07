Framed by the majestic 14,000-foot peaks and wide blue skies of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains from its perch in Telluride’s Mountain Village, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection announced Friday Bill Greenwood as executive chef, according to a news release. Greenwood brings more than 13 years of culinary experience at some of Colorado’s top kitchens and as a corporate executive chef in Texas and California to his new role. Beyond helming the hotel’s signature modern mountain restaurant Black Iron Kitchen + Bar, Greenwood will oversee all food and beverage operations for the hotel, including M Lounge, the Sky Terrace, in-room dining, catering and creative pop-up culinary activations.
“During these times, it is more important than ever to be inventive and thoughtful in delivering memorable culinary experiences and service excellence for families and friends to enjoy their time together,” said John Volponi, regional vice president of Auberge Resorts Collection. “We are excited for Chef Greenwood to unleash his endless curiosity and creativity to design unforgettable dining moments at Madeline for our guests and our community.”
Greenwood joins Madeline from Beano’s Cabin, the historic fine-dining on-mountain restaurant in Beaver Creek.
“When you hear ‘Colorado cuisine,’ all people think about is elk, lamb and trout,” Greenwood said of his food philosophy in a 2012 Vail Daily story about Beano’s. “You go to Texas and they have the best barbecue, and in the south, you get fried chicken and ‘southern food,’ but in Colorado people think of proteins and nothing else. I’m trying to figure out how to give Colorado cuisine some sort of identity people can identify with. There are good restaurants all over Colorado, with food that’s all over the map.”
His previous culinary experience as a high-end corporate executive chef has taken him from Texas to California. Plus, it’s in his blood, growing up, his father owned Greenwood’s Restaurant, an eatery in a suburb of Atlanta that was so loved by locals, it was considered an Atlanta institution. The restaurant was a pioneer in the farm-to-table movement, which ignited Greenwood’s profound interest in sustainability, foraging and innovative restaurant supply techniques.
“I could not be more thrilled to join the team at Madeline,” Greenwood said in the release. “I am inspired by Colorado’s wide range of fresh produce and look forward to continuing to pursue my commitment to working with local purveyors and passion for foraging and in Telluride.”
At Black Iron Kitchen + Bar, Greenwood is creating modern mountain cuisine that is authentic and approachable yet sophisticated — all guided by his pursuit to bring the best out of beautiful local ingredients. A new dinner menu features line caught wild salmon, seared Colorado lamb chops, local ranch cut steak, whiskey glazed Berkshire pork porterhouse, and one of chef’s favorites — delicious fried Texas quail legs with spicy apple cider honey dressing and horseradish aioli.
Under the direction of Greenwood, Black Iron Kitchen + Bar is continuing its evolution as Telluride’s relaxed yet lively dining destination that serves rustic mountain cuisine at its modern best. The 85-seat restaurant fronts Heritage Plaza right in the heart of Mountain Village and is a favorite gathering spot for families and couples pre- and post-mountain adventures, according to the release. The restaurant features warm woods, dark steel accents and natural stone, as well as floor-to-ceiling glass panels that open to an outdoor patio with signature fire-tables for taking in the sights and energy of Mountain Village.
Black Iron Kitchen + Bar is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7:30-10 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, call 970-369-8949 or visit aubergeresorts.com/madeline/dine/.