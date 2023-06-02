Dr. Kristin Slade opens the 2023 Telluride Science Town Talks series with a presentation titled “Can You Teach an Old Cell New Tricks? The Science of Aging” on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Telluride Conference Center. The event is free and open to the public.
While the dictionary definition of aging is “the process of growing old,” there is a growing resistance to that long-accepted interpretation.
Dr. David Sinclair of Harvard Medical School defines aging as a disease, suggesting that what we have long considered inevitable can actually be cured. His perspective is embraced by many, especially by some high-profile names including Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison and Larry Page, whose company, Calico, is entirely devoted to studying aging and developing interventions.
At this first Telluride Science Town Talk of the summer season, Dr. Slade, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, will address the subject of “solving” aging. She will talk about the potential cellular and molecular causes of the “disease” and discuss a few of the more promising discoveries surrounding the process.
In her lab, Slade studies how the amount of material inside a cell affects the activity of enzymes within that cell. In science speak, that work is all about macromolecular crowding and enzyme kinetics. Slade is “especially interested in the family of enzymes known as dehydrogenases, which play a crucial role in cell metabolism.” That research should generate more awareness on the origins of aging and disease.
“We already know what is going on with aging at the people level,” noted Slade, “but I was determined to get inside the cell and discover what was going on at the molecular level.”
One answer lies in a better understanding of the epigenome.
As organisms, we have a phenome which gives us our external physical traits; a genome which makes up all of our genetic material; and an epigenome which consists of all of the chemicals and proteins that direct the expression of our genes. The sole function of the latter is to turn our genes on and off thereby regulating what function is performed, where it is done, and when it happens. In the past, it was thought that aging was dictated by genetics alone.
Recent research, however, demonstrates the large role the epigenome plays in this process. Slade relayed, “We are learning (the epigenome) is as important, if not more important, than the genes themselves. The epigenome can change throughout our lifetime and is influenced by our environment, exercise, and nutrition.”
Slade emphasized the importance of changing the mindset around aging as a natural process that cannot be cured as she continued, “Why do we just throw our hands up and say aging is just something that happens and we just have to deal with it? Wouldn’t it be more powerful to throw research dollars at aging as a disease?”
According to online sources, over $60 billion has been spent to date on anti-aging initiatives. That number is projected to top $120 billion over the next 10 years. While progress is certainly being made, Slade stresses that we are still years away from being able to solve the problem: “As scientists we are always trained to interpret the data and only go as far as the data says and no further. So curing aging is still in the relatively early stages of research.”
At the June 6 presentation, Slade will offer insight into where we are right now and what is burgeoning on the horizon.
The 2023 Telluride Science Town Talks series is presented by Alpine Bank with additional support from the Telluride Mountain Village Owner's Association. Visit telluridescience.org to learn more about the Town Talks and about the capital campaign to support the Telluride Science and Innovation Center, a permanent home for Telluride Science and a global hub of inspired knowledge exchange and development where great minds solve great challenges.
News Release provided courtesy of Audrey Gibbs, Telluride Science Intern.
