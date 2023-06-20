You may want to pull your socks up high Wednesday night when Smokey Brights takes the stage at 6 p.m. for the first free concert hosted by the Mountain Village Sunset Music Series.
“We are just so excited to get the series started again and bring free music to the Telluride region in a relaxed atmosphere,” Teddy Errico said, producer of the Mountain Village Series. “We’re lucky to have Smokey Brights from Seattle kicking it off. They’re a top-notch band. It’ll be good to have some rock ‘n’ roll in these mountains.”
This family-friendly concert is taking place on the lawn near Lift 1 and is also a pet-friendly space.
Smokey Brights combines a unique blend of rock ‘n’ roll, alternative and 90s indie-rock, all served with beautiful harmonies and great hooks — think Grace Potter meets War on Drugs, meets the Replacements, meets Sheryl Crow meets Cold War Kids.
Smokey Brights consists of husband and wife duo Ryan Devlin (vocals, guitar) and Kim West (vocals, keys), along with Luke Logan (bass) and Nick Krivchenia (drums). Devlin and West trade off on lead vocals.
Many outfits have great origination stories and Smokey Brights came together around pizza dough, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Devlin and West met while working at a pizza restaurant. They began writing songs together, fell in love and got married and against the rock ‘n’ roll marital odds are still together today.
“It works really well for us,” Devlin said of his and West’s marriage. “We like spending time together, writing music, playing music together.”
“We are deeply in love and we love the life we get to live together,” West chimed in. “We love the same things and are moving in the same direction. It’s amazing to have your partner along for the ride.”
Smokey Brights has released several albums and EPs, including “Taste for Blood” (2014), “Hot Candy” (2016), “Different Windows” (2017), “I love You But Damn” (2020).
Three weeks ago, Smokey Brights released their new album “Levitator,” described as a “motivational mix-tape for our collective crisis of confidence … a musical, magical incantation cast to lift off and dance with the cosmos, to dig deep where the diamonds shine, to laugh away our self-pity.”
Devlin emphasized the magic of the record.
“We made it at Studio Litho in Seattle, which is owned by one of the Pearl Jam guys, and is one of the coolest little studios,” Devlin said. “We wrote and arranged these songs for months and then worked quick and intuitively once we got in there.”
Devlin said thematically, the songs on the album “are about moving in and through the tough stuff.”
“We call Levitator our motivational mix tape for our collective crisis of confidence,” Devlin said. “They are songs written to motivate ourselves to carry on, push ahead, and rise above. Our hope is that they help the listener to the same. We called it Levitator for that reason, it’s about the magical act of lifting yourself up.”
In 2015, Smokey Brights were named Best Rock Band in Seattle by 107.7 The End radio, which is kind of akin to being named best skier in Telluride. Smokey Brights is proud to call Seattle their home.
“We gig a lot and get a ton of support from our city,” Devlin said. “We’re really lucky to have a strong community around us. Seattle is a special place. It’s a music city that celebrates unique authentic artists and we’ve been blanketed in support from our friends and fans.”
Bringing new music to audiences, and with five albums, an array of acoustic performances and music videos, likely places Smokey Brights as one of the most compelling bands in 2023.
They’re a band that when you dive into their catalogue, you come out asking, “How could this band not be huge?”
Yet as good as Smokey Brights plays together, they are largely unknown outside their hometown range in Seattle.
Smokey Brights is breaking through the noise and forging their own musical path — Devlin notes their path is one of depth.
“It’s a tough life no matter who you are,” Devlin said. “The thing that keeps the Smokey’s going is we go deep if not wide. We have a great community of friends and fans and it’s these connections that keep us going. If we make a friend out on the road, it sticks with us, it’s powerful. As much as I'd like to top the charts, what keeps us going is the community we’ve made here in the Northwest.”
Smokey Brights felt they had a solid game in 2020 to spread the smoke to a wider national and international audience. The band had an entire year of touring lined up, and a new album to tour behind when everything fell apart due to the pandemic.
“COVID was a tough blow for the band,” West said. “We were getting ready to go to Europe, we felt we were ready to make a big move and COVID crushed everything, like it did for so many bands and people.”
With a new album under their belt packed with several great songs, Smokey Brights continues its musical journey.
The band tours in a 22-year-old Chevy Express van.
On the road, sometimes Devlin drives while West is riding shotgun and Krivchenia and Logan chill out in the back before it’s their turn to drive.
After Telluride, they’ll hit the road again for two more days to Boise for a gig.
“Long drives are just a reality of being a touring band in the western United States,” Devlin said.
To play shows outside of their hometown of Seattle requires them to drive at least four to eight hours. The band knows it’s worth the time, though.
“We build fans one by one with each of these shows, and some of the people we’ve met have become friends for life,” Devlin said. “We’ve had riotously fun nights in random places and we’re looking forward to seeing what we hear is one of the most beautiful places in the country. It’s a lot of labor but it’s joyful, fulfilling work.”
The summer music series is funded by the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association to strengthen the local community and create economic diversity through music and entertainment. The next concert is on June 28 with Cha Wa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.