Have you ever wanted to touch the art in a gallery or walk inside a painting? Well, next month, you can do just that and immerse yourself in the creative wonders of the Ah Haa HAHA Artist Takeover. The Ah Haa School for the Arts will be transformed from July 15-17 for its annual summer fundraiser. The Ah Haa School has invited 11 artists to create an enchanting and interacting experience throughout the space at the Silverjack Building. Almost every inch will be utilized as part of the fundraiser, including the exterior. Ah Haa Executive Director Martin Wollesen explained each artist’s space will have a different physical and emotional experience.
"Some of it is about lights, some of it's about color, some of it's about the material, and some of it's about the ways in which you interact or participate with it. Some will be creative spaces where you want to do a lot of interaction. Other spaces are going to be where you just want to sit, meditate and absorb the place you're in," Wollesen said.
One of Ah Haa's goals with the event was to make sure a number of local artists who work within the region were represented. Other participating artists hail from places like Australia and the U.K. The invited artists dabble in different mediums ranging from light and sculpture to film and tinsel. With each installation, attendees will be mentally and physically transported into the mind of the artist. No space will be alike, as no artist is alike. The experiences include a surrealist topographic landscape and mind-bending color caverns.
Malarie Clark, Ah Haa’s director of marketing and communications, likened the fundraiser to a smaller scale and temporary Meow Wolf.
"Not in my past 10 years in Telluride has there been something like this created," Clark added.
Leading up to the weekend, the public has multiple opportunities to participate in the fundraiser. The school’s doors will be open during Thursday’s ArtWalk. Instead of looking at a gallery setup, everybody is welcome to participate in and help build an art installation for the fundraiser. After the ArtWalk, volunteers are encouraged to get involved and help artists prep for the event. Opening the floor for participation allows people to meet and work with the artists.
Once the event has concluded, attendees can purchase pieces of the installations and take a portion of the experience home.
Christin Marcos, Ah Haa’s rentals and special events manager, is excited about having this diverse group of artists all under the same roof.
"Some of them are even fans of one another," Marcos said.
The fundraiser is a three-day event, starting on July 15. People can experience all the installations from 7-11 p.m. July 15, 4-6 p.m. July 16 and 8-10 p.m. July 17.
Also on July 17, Ah Haa will hold a kids-only event called "Little Giggles," where children age 5-11 will be guided through the installations. Marcos emphasized the importance of engaging kids and introducing them to art at a young age. While the kids are at Little Giggles, parents and attendees can experience the space’s roof at the HAHAHAHAHA Sky Deck Art Bar.
The fundraiser aims to be an event where people of all ages and creative backgrounds can visit unfamiliar and creative worlds.
For past fundraisers, Ah Haa has held summer auctions, but the school wanted to do something different this year. Wollesen views this event as a way of inviting people into their new home in the Silverjack Building.
The money raised will go towards scholarships and tuition assistance. The funds will be vital in providing access for people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to participate in all that the Ah Haa School has to offer and be a part of the thriving arts community in Telluride.
“The idea is we want to make it more accessible. And, at Ah Haa, we just want to invite people through the doors, we want people to feel that art is accessible, and that building is accessible. This is a community-building,” Wollesen said.
Tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets and for a full list of events and prices, visit ahhaa.org. Advanced tickets for the HAHA Experience are $45 and$60 at the door. To volunteer, visit the website or email kris@ahhaa.org.
