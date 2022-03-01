Wednesday, March 2
1) Toddler Art with Claudia Brauer, a weekly art group for children ages 2-5, is Wednesday. Visit weehawkenarts.org for more information.
2) An Uncompaghre Solar Co-op Financing Webinar via Zoom — presented by EcoAction Partners, San Miguel County, the Uncompaghre Solar Co-op and Solar Energy International — is from 5-6 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/yn34fyse.
3) The Telluride Gold Kings are playing the Phoenix Bean from 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
1) The Mountain Village Design Review Board meeting is at 10 a.m. in Mountain Village Town Hall.
2) Todd Sheaffer of Railroad Earth and Chris Thompson of Coral Creek are playing the Transfer Warehouse at 3:30 p.m.
3) This month’s Art Walk features an opening reception for artist Emily Ballou at the Telluride Arts HQ Gallery from 5-8 p.m.
Friday, March 4
1) KOTO Guest DJ fundraiser is all day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. So tune in, listen and donate to a good cause.
2) Want to change things up? There’s a murder mystery dinner at Ouray’s Wright Opera House at 6:30 p.m.
3) The PettyBreakers, a Tom Petty tribute band, plays the Sheridan Opera House at 9 p.m. For tickets, visit sheridanoperahouse.com
Saturday, March 4
1) Get up and get outside. Get a couple runs in, or just enjoy the waning days of winter.
2) If you’re looking for a magical experience, check out the Mind Blown Telluride show at the Peaks at 7 p.m.
3) Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater Company Presents: ‘Almost Maine,’ at the Sherb from 7:30-9 p.m. Visit sherbino.org for more information.
Sunday, March 5
1) A show so good we have to list it twice. Again, Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater Company Presents: ‘Almost Maine,’ at the Sherb, but this time it’s a matinee show at 3 p.m. Visit sherbino.org for more information.
2) The Futurebirds are playing the Sheridan Opera House at 9 p.m. Visit sherbino.org for more information.
3) Hey, it’s Sunday. You can just relax and chill before the start of another week, too.
Monday, March 6
1) “The Quiet Force,” an online screening about the Latinx immigrant workforce in American ski towns and a Q&A with the filmmakers, is at 7 p.m. Register at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) The Futurebirds are again playing the Sheridan Opera House at 9 p.m., so if you were lazy Sunday you still have a chance to catch them. Visit sherbino.org for more information.
Tuesday, March 7
1) ArtBar: Watercolor Pet Portraits is at 5:30 p.m. at Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater. Bring an 8-by-10-inch printout of your pet and transfer it onto paper so it’s ready to paint. Learn more at weehawkenarts.org.
2) The Women’s Adventure Film Tour is at the Sherbino Theater from 7-9 p.m. Visit sherbino.org for more information.
3) “Epic! An Odyssey,” a Telluride Theatre production, is at the Palm Theatre at 7 p.m. Visit telluridetheatre.org for more information.
