Fresh, yet familiar: it describes both the creations, and the creators, whose pieces you will see on exhibit this evening at Telluride ArtWalk.
Fresh, because that’s the point of Telluride Arts’ “festive celebration” of dozens of new works, across myriad genres.
Familiar, because many of the artists whose paintings, sculptures and jewelry are on display tonight call the San Juan Mountains specifically — and the west in general — home.
Their familiarity with — and passion for —its landscapes inspires their work.
The new exhibit, ‘Westward Bound,’ is a wonderful case in point: offered in conjunction with the American Academy of Bookbinding, the show, which features a discussion about the exhibit with AAB director Chip Schilling tomorrow at 5:30 p.m., showcases art-inside-art: artist books “that include original content by the artists. Either unique or editioned, traditionally bound or sculptural,” these books have one thing in common: all reflect “contemporary or historical viewpoints and concerns of the region most broadly referred to as the American West.” The artists are from Colorado, California, Utah, Arizona and Oregon.
Baked In Telluride displays images of the high country — “peaks, vistas, wildlife, remote places and scenery” — by local photographer of Jeff Channell.
Communion Wine Bar, in Mountain Village, displays landscape photography by Orion Willits, “born and raised in the San Juan Mountains.”
The show at MiXX, ‘Field of Vision,’ is a “mini-retrospective” of Ridgway artist Meredith Nemirov’s “decades-long” body of work (a particular fascination, even a muse, for Nemirov is the aspen).
Local painter Eunika Rogers, whose works are on displah at Red Dirt Studio Gallery, uses “found clay, wine, mushrooms and pigments” in her process (she “forages for her painting material on her hikes in the San Juan Mountains and Telluride”).
Slate Gray Gallery presents recent wood sculptures by Cie Hoover, who lives in Ouray, and Front Range artist Topher Strauss’ new painting, ‘Telluride Twilight.’ Both artists will be on hand during ArtWalk, which goes from 5-8 p.m.
Also new this month is an additional exhibit space, from none other than Telluride Arts itself. Which means the local arts council — and ArtWalk’s programmer — will have not one, or even two, but three shows this evening. (A show by Shannon Foley Henn, “Apres Ski,” has been extended at Telluride Arts’ original gallery, adjacent to the new space.)
“For now, we’re calling the two galleries Telluride Arts HQ East & West,” Telluride Arts’ Programs Director Austin Halpern said. The new space “has been coming together really quickly. We’re very grateful to Dovid Spector and Rosie Cusack and our landlords, who’ve helped us to acquire this additional space and allow our vision to come to life.” The new gallery “has long, beautiful, white gallery walls, probably about 120 feet of walls, which offers a lot of opportunity for exhibits,” Halpern said.
“It’s kind of the first, real, white-walled gallery that Telluride Arts has ever had, in my memory.”
On view in the new space tonight will be “Human/Nature,” a show that explores “mate seeking and the power of pheromones, visual cues, adornment, competition, attraction and ritual” through a series of paintings by Ridgway artist Tammi Brazee. A collection of Wixarika jewelry — “created to represent the collective memory of a people and to express the vital energy of their religion” via abstract designs — by Leticia Reza is also on display.
Reza, who was born in Mexico and has lived in Telluride the last 10 years, “has just started to expand her reach with her jewelry,” Halpern said. “We’re so excited to be working with her, and delighted to support her.”
Telluride ArtWalk takes place from 5-8 p.m. tonight in participating galleries and venues in downtown Telluride and Mountain Village. Visit telluridearts.org to see what’s on.
