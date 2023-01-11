Wednesday, Jan. 11
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a free Community Yoga session today from 5:30-7 p.m.
2) The best place to see ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is on a big screen — which is where it plays tonight at the Wright Opera House. Showtime is 7 p.m.
3) Telluride Rotary Club hosts a meeting this evening at Elks Lodge from 6-7 p.m. Those who are interested in Rotary are invited; email telluriderotary@gmail.com to attend as a guest.
Thursday, Jan. 12
1) Know before you go: The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a free, monthly Backcountry Chat for outdoor recreationists Thursday at 6 p.m. Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) Today’s the final day to catch screenings of 'Armageddon Time' (5:30 p.m.) and 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' (8 p.m.) at the Nugget Theatre. Visit nuggettheatre.com to learn what’s playing in the next few weeks.
3) Listen to the music: Telluride Gold Kings perform for free tonight at the Sheridan Historic Bar from 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
1) Shop the Winter Market in Mountain Village's Conference Center Plaza today from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The market is open Fridays through the end of this month.
2) Attention thespians: Telluride Theatre hosts an open audition for the play ‘Men in Boots,’ featuring an all-female cast, at the Palm Dance Studio tonight. The audition goes from 5-8 p.m.; please familiarize yourself with the play prior to attending the audition. Email info@telluridetheatre.org with any questions.
3) The Motet is in concert this evening at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
1) Telluride Theatre’s open audition for the play ‘Men in Boots,’ continues today at the Palm Dance Studio from 4-6 p.m. Please familiarize yourself with the play prior to attending the audition. Email info@telluridetheatre.org with any questions.
2) Signer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson and opener LVDY are in concert this evening at Club Red at 7:30 p.m. Visit clubredtelluride.com for tickets.
3) Michael Menert and Late Night Radio perform in the Sheridan Opera House tonight at 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Sunday, Jan. 15
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a matinee screening of ‘Vivo’ today at 2 p.m. The film is suitable for the whole family.
2) Head to Altezza, at the Peaks Resort, to hear apres ski music performed this afternoon from 4-7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 15
1) There’s no school today, and the Wilkinson Public Library is closed, in celebration of Martin Luther King Day.
2) The film ‘Corsage’ plays the Nugget Theatre nightly through Thursday. Show time is 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
1) The Wilkinson Public Library offers a free Parent Support Group today at 11:30 a.m. Kids are welcome! Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) The Pinhead Institute hosts Tinker Time at the Wilkinson today at 3:30 p.m., in the After School Youth Area. Learn more about Pinhead and its programs for local youth at pinheadinstitute.org.
3) Matchstick Production’s new ski film, ‘Anywhere From Here,’ plays the Sherbino Theater tonight at 8 p.m.
4) Mark your calendar: Elissa Dickson’s ‘Around the World Writing Playshop’ is tomorrow morning at 10 a.m., and this month’s focus is the poetry of Sweden. The playshop is on Zoom; receive a link at telluridelibrary.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.