Wednesday, April 20
1) A Colors Writing ‘Playshop’ is Wednesday via Zoom, and the shade is white. Eliza Dickson hosts; class is in session from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to register.
2) The Telluride Rotary Club’s bimonthly meeting is at Elks Lodge Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and guests are welcome. Email telluriderotary@gmail.com if you'd like to attend.
3) The Third Annual Gallery Open at the 610 Arts Collective begins Wednesday in Ridgway. The show is up through May 28. Visit 610arts.com to learn more.
Thursday, April 21
1) There’s a free fly-tying session at the Wilkinson Public Library Thursday from 5-7 p.m. All materials are provided (except the fish, of course). Register at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) ‘Searching for Permafrost,’ a film and talk hosted by Dr. Heidi Steltzer, is at the Wilkinson this evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at telluridelibrary.org/events.
3) Telluride band Birds of Play, are in concert with Gabrielle Louise tonight at the Sherbino Theater. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at sherbino.org.
Friday, April 22
1) Eric Hynes offers a guided nature walk Thursday morning in Telluride from 8-9:30 a.m. Sign up at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) Ridgway author Mary Menz and photographer Jim Pisarowicz lead a stroll to see Early-Season Wildflowers at Low Elevations from 8 a.m.-noon today at Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area. Learn more at weehawkenarts.org.
3 ) Celebrate Earth Day! The Wilkinson Public Library hosts an Earth Day Extravaganza today from 3-6 p.m. Learn more at telluridelibrary.org.
Saturday, April 23
1) Poet Art Goodtimes leads an Earth Love Poetry Walk Saturday morning that departs from the Wilkinson Public Library at 10:30 a.m.
2) Grades 7-12 are invited to participate in an Earth Day Clean-Up Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
3) The Telluride chapter of AA offers a Women’s Meeting every week in the box canyon on Saturday. It’s at Christ Church beginning at 4 p.m., and also on Zoom (the code is 825-3167-0042).
Sunday, April 24
1) The sci-fi adventure film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ screens at the Nugget Theatre tonight at 7 p.m. It’s on through Thursday.
2) Al-Anon meetings are in-person the first Monday of each month at Christ Church, and on Zoom the rest of the time. Families, friends and observers are welcome. The gatherings start at 5:30 p.m., the Zoom i.d. code is 8796-6430-188, and the group i.d. is 48350.
Monday, April 25
1) Start your week with a free Tai Chi session at the Wilkinson Public Library: it meets at 9 a.m.
2) A deep discussion of a seminal album (plus free pizza) is in store tonight at the Listeners Club, at Telluride Music Company, hosted by local musician Claybrook Penn. Please register at telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more (and let TMC know how much pizza to get). The gathering is at 6:30 p.m.
3) NA meetings take place at Christ Church every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. You can also attend via Zoom; the code is 498-192-742.
Tuesday, April 26
1) Gretchen Williams hosts a free yoga session, Mindfulness for Challenging Times, each month on Zoom. The one today should be a doozy — it's on Building and Preserving Your Personal Boundaries (it's never too late to start). The session goes from 6-8 p.m. Receive a code at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2 Wood Belly, winner of the Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition, is in concert at the Sherbino Theater tonight at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at sherbino.org
3 A free resume-writing and review workshop for teens, sponsored by True North Youth Program, is coming up on Zoom tomorrow from 4-5 p.m. Register and learn more at truenorthyouthprogram.org.
