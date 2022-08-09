Chris Chaffin, Telluride Hospital District board member, gave a brief update regarding the Telluride Regional Medical Center’s plans to build a new facility and hire a new CEO, among other board news, during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting hosted by the Town of Mountain Village.
“As most of you all know, Genesee Properties is endeavoring to create a planned-unit development (PUD) out by Society Turn. The hospital district would be one of several beneficiaries, in terms of public benefits, that the PUD would be providing, which is about two-and-a-half acres of land that would be used for a future hospital site,” Chaffin said. “Genesee is entering in the third phase of a five-step process for the PUD entitlements. They’ve communicated that next step with the (county) planning committee should occur shortly, but I don’t have a timeline for that. Rest assured that they’re tired of me asking when that’s going to occur. Hopefully that’s in the near future.”
San Miguel County Planning Director Kaye Simonson explained that the county recently granted the developers a four-month sketch plan extension.
“I just wanted to fill everybody in on where Genesee is at with their PUD. We did just grant them a four-month extension to their sketch plan because they’re still trying to get all of the various consultants and reports pulled together,” she said. “We expect to have an application from them by the end of November, so be looking for the beginnings of the hearings with the planning commission or county commissioners for the preliminary PUD approval to start in the first quarter of 2023.”
Hospital officials have continually stressed the importance of building a bigger facility within the region, as operating capacity at the current med center has reached its limit, though compromises to find adequate space to operate efficiently in the meantime have been made, as Chaffin explained.
“The Chair 7 clinic opened in June that focuses on primary care, wellness and behavioral health. It serves as a light Band-Aid to our space constraints at the med center. It certainty isn’t a permanent solution, but has been a great step for the staff,” he said.
Mountain Village Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton, who chaired Monday’s meeting and briefly served as the med center’s interim CEO, added that the creation of the Chair 7 clinic just highlights the need for a bigger, better spot.
“It makes it even clearer that we need that new medical facility, and we need to get going on it now because space has run out clearly at our main facility,” he said.
The CEO search has been a lengthy board process, Chaffin also shared, but it seems to be over, as the board has decided to hire a permanent CEO. The board is in search of a new board member as well.
“We’ve also identified a new CEO and are in the process of finalizing a hire. I’m not at liberty to announce the name yet, but we’re excited to have that new role filled,” he added. “We also have a board seat available. In the next 45 days the board will be filling that seat.”
Those interested in applying to fill the position are encouraged to submit a letter of interest, containing a brief statement about why they’d would like to serve on the board of directors. Include your contact and qualifying information
Applicants are required to be a registered voter in Colorado and either a resident of the hospital district, or the owner (or spouse or civil union partner of the owner) of taxable real or personal property located in the district.
Board members are required to attend monthly meetings (currently held virtually on the fourth Friday of each month), as well as special meetings as needed. Board members are expected to actively participate in subcommittees and special projects.
The deadline for submitting letters of interest is Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. Submit applications via email to interim CEO Beverly Schulman, Interim CEO at BSchulman@tellmed.org). The new board member’s term will begin with the Sept. 23 board meeting and will continue until the next regular election in May 2023. Background information, meeting agendas and minutes can be found at tellmed.org/board-of-directors.
