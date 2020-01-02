The Motet, a Denver-based funk band with a soulful style, is coming back to Telluride Saturday night to kick the next decade of music at Club Red, according to a Beyond the Groove Productions news release.
Tickets for range in price from $25 to $55 and can be purchased online at clubredtelluride.com. The doors will open at 8 p.m., as the show starts at 9 p.m.
“We are thrilled to be producing the Motet again,” Denise Mongan of Beyond the Groove Productions told the Daily Planet. “We consider them our house funk band! It’s been wonderful to watch their growth since we started booking them six years ago. They now sell out Red Rocks, which is no easy achievement.”
Throughout history, unity starts on the dance floor. From ancient tribal cultures to neon nightclubs, beats bring bodies together. Once grinding and grooving in unison, the movement generates friction, sparks and light. That might just be the purest form of energy on the planet. The Motet harness such energy on their ninth full-length, “Death or Devotion.” In fact, the Denver septet — Dave Watts (drums), Joey Porter (keys), Garrett Sayers (bass), Ryan Jalbert (guitar), Lyle Divinsky (vocals), Drew Sayers (sax) and Parris Fleming (trumpet) — encode a message in their energetic mélange of boisterous badass funk, swaggering soul and thought-provoking pop. In the process, they challenge convention and arrive with a dynamic, diverse and definitive statement.
The Motet is famous for putting on energetic live shows in iconic venues across the country. They have nine studio albums, but they’re infectious dance parties in Colorado and beyond have made them a household in the jam band world.
All Club Red shows are all ages, with a variety of ticket levels, ranging from general admission to high table seating to preferred platform seating and some VIP ticketed experiences. Limited tickets are on sale and available for purchase.
Beyond the Groove Productions also recently announced Club Red’s winter music concert series. This winter, Club Red, which is in Mountain Village, brings a wide variety of acts, ranging from blues to rock to jazz, funk and soul.
“This winter season brings some local favorites and new acts to Club Red, and we look forward to producing some great shows this winter in Telluride,” Mongan said. “We are just very pleased with our lineup this winter, some familiar names and some bands who have never played Telluride before. The Jan. 18 show is Dennis Quaid and the Sharks celebrating their 20 years of playing music together.”
Other than the Dennis Quaid and the Sharks Jan. 18 (yes, that Dennis Quaid) concert, the 2020 Club Red winter lineup also features blues guitarist Samantha Fish Feb. 9; soul-funk outfit Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Feb. 16-17; R&B rockers Con Brio March 12; and Americana maestros Anders Osbourne and Jackie Greene March 21.
Named by Skiing Magazine as one of ski country’s best concert venues, Club Red features numerous crowd-pleasing entertainers. With the Telluride region serving as a hotbed for national touring acts, Club Red is an intimate, and family friendly music venue where guests can get up close and personal with the musicians.
For up-to-date information on the winter 2020 schedule and future announcements from Beyond the Groove, visit clubredtelluride.com or facebook.com/ClubRedTelluride.
