I can pretty much guarantee you that Flor de Toloache is the best women’s mariachi band you’ll ever see. You can find out tonight (Wednesday), when the four-piece mariachi band from New York City takes the stage at the Sunset Concert Series in Mountain Village at Sunset Plaza in Mountain Village adjacent to the top of Lift 1. The show starts at 6 p.m.
I’m going to go out on a limb and assume that you’ve never seen an all-female mariachi band. The good news is Flor de Toloache sets the bar awfully high and is regarded as one of the best mariachi bands in their hometown of New York City, and the United States as evidenced by their 2017 eponymous Grammy Award-winning record.
Concert series promoter Teddy Errico’s 2019 line up may be his most diverse series ever. He prides himself on putting the spotlight on eclectic music that rarely comes to Telluride. Flor de Toloache may represent his most eclectic musical choice yet.
“What a treat to have a Grammy-winning all-female mariachi band come to Telluride,” Errico said. “This show is truly not to be missed.”
Flor de Toloache’s street cred is completely legit. They have worked with Dan Auerbach (of the Black Keys) and John Legend, and Questlove is a huge fan.
Flor de Toloache is known to play with a large ensemble whose members come from places as varied as Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Australia, Colombia, Germany, Italy and the United States.
The core four members of Flor de Toloache are Shae Foil on vihuela and vocals; Jackie Coleman on trumpet; Mireya Ramos on violin, vocals and guitarron; and Naomi Gaspirini on violin and vocals.
Foli is of Cuban and American lineage and comes from a family of musicians. A founding member of Flor de Toloache, she is a captivating performer and excellent lyricist and arranger.
Coleman is the lone member of the band who is not Latino by blood, but she calls Latin music one of her great passions. She has had a foot in the R&B and hip-hop world, having recorded with Solange, Leon Bridges and the Wu Tan Clan.
Ramos is of Dominican and Mexican descent and was raised in Puerto Rico. She brings salsa, jazz and hip-hop influences to the mariachi genre.
Gaspirini was classically trained in France and is an accomplished classical violinist and vocalist who celebrates her Italian-Mexican heritage through music.
Flor de Toloache brings unique vocal harmonies together with brilliant musical arrangements that create a fresh new take on traditional Mexican music.
Their beautiful, elaborate costumes and charisma also creates a profound visual component to their live shows. As good as their recorded music is, their live performances are legendary. When they perform in New York City, the performances are always packed and are viewed as must-see events.
Flor de Toloache has also played sold out shows in the UK, Germany, Holland, Italy, France and have a large following in India. They’ve also rocked Coachella.
Their 2017 record was recorded at Dap Tone Studios and released on Dap Tone Records, another gigantic nod to their street cred.
Expand your musical palette tonight and head on up to the Mountain Village and put some salsa in your music and check out Flor de Toloache.
