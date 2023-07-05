Several months ago, Jay Buchanan reached out to Ride Festival Producer Todd Creel about a unique side project he’s created called “Holy Spirits” where he rolls into towns across the country and rehearses new material with local musicians who then perform on stage as his sit-in band.
The Telluride Daily Planet recently caught up with Buchanan who was in Omaha finishing a tour with Rival Sons in support of their album “Darkfighter” which was released in June.
While Buchanan is best known as the front man for rock band Rival Sons, he says his solo projects are far less collaborative.
“At its core, Rival Sons is a rock band where everything has big riffs, guitar solos, lots of screaming, and noisy rock and roll drums,” he explained. “Front and center for my solo projects are the melody and the lyrics. Holy Spirits is not a noisy band. This solo work has less flair and is more about showcasing stories and songs.”
Seeking “freedom in creation,” in 2019 the name Holy Spirits “came to” Buchanan.
“I wanted a name that was evocative of how I feel when playing this music, something that would distance it from just my name,” he explained. “I want to have a rotating cast of musicians and play with as many people as possible, sometimes large bands, sometimes small bands.”
For Holy Spirits, Buchanan has local musicians gather around a couple of microphones, so the stage volume is rather low.
“I like to mix from the stage — the way they used to make old records — it sounds like you’re in the room,” he said. “There’s something very special about playing stripped down music where amplification doesn’t beat you over the head.”
The Telluride iteration of Holy Spirits features locals Chris Harden on bass, Hagen Kearney on lead guitar, Ted Faris on drums, Travis Fisher on keyboards with Buchanan as front man. Having sent the musicians a drobox folder with recordings of his new material, Buchanan and the Telluride sit-in band will lock down the set list and practice together at least a couple times prior to performing Sunday night.
Harden started playing bass at 11 years old and is “infatuated with driving bass grooves.”
“Before moving to Telluride, I lived in the Philly area for 16 years playing with various jazz, funk, soul and disco bands where I really honed hard groove skills and performance dynamics,” he said.
Having founded the band Disco Fuego in Telluride, Harden also plays with local bands Cousin Curtiss and Smutdolly while developing a new funk/rock project called Supa Def.
“I’m most fulfilled on stage with artists that feed off each other’s energy and musicality in a spontaneous, impactful, and respectful way,” said Harden, who helped corral local musicians for this Holy Spirits show.
Kearney, who plays rock and roll and heavy blues, used to play in a band called Kapix in Salt Lake City and toured as second guitarist for a band out of L.A. called Them Evils.
“When I was in high school here, I played bass in a thrash metal band with my best friend, Sam Engbring, and my younger brother, Harry, at the Sheridan Opera House one time,” he recounted.
Kearney claims to be one of “the biggest Rival Sons fans in Telluride,” having seen them in concert several times over the last decade.
“From listening to some of the Holy Spirits tracks, it’s going to challenge my style of guitar playing,” he admitted. “I’m used to playing harder riff-rock style guitar but I’m looking forward to slowing down, getting more in touch with folk style guitar playing, and learning.”
Faris describes his rock and roll and blues drums and percussion as a “cross between Charlie Watts and Tony Williams.” Locally, he’s played with the band Ho Fun DeLuxe and currently plays with The Blissters.
“I've pretty much played on all the stages in town including the main stage for Blues and Brews,” he said. “Right now, Rival Sons are my favorite rock band — I’ve seen them six or seven times — so I'm super stoked and slightly nervous for this performance.”
Faris says his specialty is “jumping in on the hot seat and making it sound good somehow.”
“I just have to have big ears, try to stay invisible, and support Jay as much as possible,” he explained.
Ultimately, Buchanan says, Holy Spirits edifies him artistically, improving him as a writer, front man and guitarist.
“I love the Ride festival — it’s my favorite one,” he concluded. “Whether playing it’s on the big stage in Town Park, at the opera house or in the middle of Main Street, Telluride is a place I instantly fell in love with because it feels like home.”
Holy Spirits will close the Ride Festival Sunday night at 8 p.m. at the Sheridan Opera House. For tickets and more information on this year’s Ride Festival, visit ridefestival.com.
