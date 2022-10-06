Baby, it’s gonna be cold outside, so come on in and dance. The Sheridan Arts Foundation (SAF) has announced its winter concert and event schedule at the historic Sheridan Opera House, and it’s a season of entertainment promises to heat up the cold nights. Tickets for most dates are on sale beginning today (Friday) at noon at sheridanoperahouse.com.
One of the brightest jewels on the sparkling crown of winter’s events is the Holiday Concert series, which for the nonprofit SAF is the largest fundraiser of the year. Each year, the SAF programs concerts and events for the week after Christmas that culminate with the New Year’s Eve Gala. Opera house PR and marketing director Maggie Stevens said that the holiday series is funded through ticket sales, plus donations from Holiday Patrons.
The Holiday Series will boast all of the acts that had to be canceled last year, due to a spike in omicron COVID-19 cases in town. Denver Latin indie rock band Kiltro will heat up the dance floor Dec. 27. Telluride’s beloved Grammy nominee Jewel will perform Dec. 2, and Yonder Mountain String Band will ring in the New Year with a pair of shows Dec. 30-31. Ticket purchasers from last year’s show were emailed separately with a code to purchase in advance before the public, Stevens explained.
The week kicks off with “Murder! At the Sheridan Opera House,” a novel way to experience the opera house on Dec. 26.
“The one I'm most excited for is ‘Murder! at the Sheridan Opera House,’ which is murder mystery theater,” Stevens said. “We're only selling 80 tickets, and it's going to be so fun.”
And, for fans of the late, great Tom Petty, The PettyBreakers play on Dec. 29.
Stevens said that in reality every event hosted by SAF is a fundraiser and that staff has its eyes on a few, achievable goals in its ongoing upkeep of the 109-year-old building.
“We're still being conservative as far as major capital campaigns as we recover from the financial impact of COVID but building improvements we specifically will focus on in this winter and 2023 include pouring a cement floor in the basement,” she said. “Not the sexiest project but definitely something we need. We have a very old wood floor over a dirt floor that isn't the best. We also could really use a stage curtain for Young People's Theater and Not-So-Young People's Theater productions. Finally, we still are working toward additional LED lights for the stage.”
One event right around the corner will be the Telluride premiere of “The Dean’s List,” a ski film produced by local shredder and filmmaker Cedar Palmer. The film screens Oct. 27 and will most assuredly sell out, given how Telluriders love to support local talent.
Young People's Theater presents Disney's “Beauty and the Beast,” Dec. 2-4, which theatre-lovers know is kid's theater at its very best. Then, Jerry Joseph — Little Women, Jackmormons, Stockholm Syndrome — brings his emotionally authentic songs and intense performance style to the storied old stage Dec. 10.
January is a song of fire and ice with multi-instrumentalist experimental musicians Dirtwire on the 20th, the funk-electronica-soul grooves of the Magic Beans on the 21st, and this summer’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival sensation, Big Richard on the 26th. Maybe the inflatable will make an appearance in the crowd, too (if you know, you know).
February is packed with everything from theater to comedy to folk. Hang on for the ride, starting with YPT’s “Chicago,” Feb. 3-5, Brett Dennen and John Craigie Feb. 8, folk legend Judy Collins Feb. 9 with Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line, Jeb Berrier’s Telluride Comedy Festival Feb. 16-19, and the great Martin Sexton Feb. 23.
Stevens said that no matter the season, there’s something special about attending an opera house show in the winter.
“I think people love going to a concert at night no matter what time of year it is because that's part of the magic of Telluride,” Stevens said. “Enjoy the breathtaking outdoors during the day, enjoy world-class entertainment in the evening. The theater was built in 1913 to provide some warm respite from the harsh realities of working in the elements all day, and that purpose has remained the same.”
The Sheridan Opera House is a part of the Colorado Opera Houses Circuit, which highlights how it and four other Colorado opera houses — Central City, Tabor, Wright and Wheeler — exist today largely as they did when first built at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries, Stevens explained.
“People crave togetherness and art and culture. We can provide those things,” she said. “People are just choosing to be in the elements now with skiing and hiking. Some of our best nights at the opera house start with people trudging in from a storm, covered in snow and layers from head to toe, and then by the end of the night, they're sweaty in a tank top from dancing their butts off up in the theater to a bluegrass show.”
It's not just bluegrass that gets crowds moving.
“We have some great non-bluegrass shows this winter as well, including Mo Lowda and the Humble and Keller Williams,” Stevens said.
Those March shows are the 8th and 9th, respectively, with Dopapod starting the month off with a March 1 performance.
There’s a little more room for more shows, but with private events and rentals to nonprofit organizations like KOTO, Telluride Gay Ski Week, Telluride AIDS Benefit, Telluride Theatre, Telluride Mountain Club and more, “we only have about six to eight more shows that could be announced once they're confirmed,” Stevens said.
Looking ahead to April there’s another YPT blockbuster in store, this time “Peter Pan” April 28-30.
Patrons can support the Sheridan Arts Foundation by becoming a Holiday Patron for a donation of $8,500. Patrons are invited to an exclusive cocktail party on Dec. 26 and receive two VIP tickets to each Holiday Concert plus a table for four to New Year’s Eve with an open bar. Call SAF executive director, Ronnie Palamar, at 970-728-6363 ext. 1 to become a patron and get their exclusive tickets.
For tickets and more information, visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
